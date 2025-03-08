Tigers sign RHP José Urquidy to one-year free agent contract with club option for 2026 campaign

Image Credit: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers today signed right-handed pitcher José Urquidy to a one-year, $1,000,000 contract for the 2025 season with a $4,000,000 club option for the 2026 campaign. The 2026 club option contains performance bonuses as follows: $150,000 each for reaching four and seven games started as a pitcher; $300,000 each for reaching 10, 13, 16 and 19 games started as a pitcher; and $500,000 each for reaching 22, 25 and 28 games started as a pitcher.

To make room for Urquidy on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long was placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues to rehab his left hip labral repair and Tommy John ligament replacement surgery. Urquidy was also placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John ligament replacement surgery. Detroit’s 40-man roster stands at 39 players.

Urquidy, 29, has gone 27-16 with one save and a 3.98 ERA (179 ER/405.0 IP) in 79 career major league appearances (70 starts) covering parts of five seasons with the Houston Astros (2019-23). He has pitched in the postseason in every season of his big league career, including three World Series, and has gone 4-2 with a 4.08 ERA (21 ER/46.1 IP) in 15 playoff outings, including eight starts.

The righthander broke into the big leagues in 2019 and made only 14 big league regular season outings (12 starts) his first two seasons before enjoying a breakout campaign in 2021, going 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA (43 ER/107.0 IP) in 20 starts, and became the first Mexican-born pitcher to earn multiple World Series wins that October. In 2022, Urquidy set career bests in several categories, going 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA (72 ER/164.1 IP) in 29 appearances (28 starts), again pitching in the World Series and helping the Astros to a championship.

Urquidy was limited to only 16 outings, 10 as a starter, in 2023 due to a right shoulder injury and missed the entire 2024 campaign after being placed on the injured list in spring training with a right forearm strain and undergoing right elbow surgery on June 5.

Born in Mazatlan, Mexico, Urquidy was originally signed by the Astros as a non-drafted free agent in 2015.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports