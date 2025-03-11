Las Vegas Stadium Will Be a Luxurious Palace – Estadio de Las Vegas Será un Lujoso Palacio

“Success is NOT the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you do, you will be successful”… Albert Schweitzer.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, please send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Bacilio Esparragoza, from Barranquilla, asks: “What did they say Pete Rose predicted about the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chilio: Ten days before he died, and he died on September 30th of last year, Pete said in an interview:

“I have come to the conclusion that I will be elevated to the Hall of Fame when I die… The Hall of Fame is for two reasons: one’s fans and one’s family. If you are 10 feet under, you will understand what I am saying.”

Well, according to the 1989 judge, Bart Giamatti, Pete was execrated from baseball “for life”… And he died last September, at the age of 83.

Crismary García, from Petare, asks: “Is it true that the stadium that will build in Las Vegas, for the Athletics, will be like the most luxurious of the palaces enjoyed by the richest kings of the world?”

Dear friend Cris: Who knows what those palaces would be like! But the Las Vegas stadium, on the site occupied by the Tropicana Hotel-Casino, will cost 1,750 million dollars, plus what that land costs. The owner of the Athletics, John Fisher, will have to contribute $1,400 million.

And yes, the building’s project features many escalators, works of art painted on the walls, restaurants and gambling rooms, and a capacity of 33,000 spectators. The opening is set for April 2028.

The Athletics, opened in 1901, have had more home stadiums than any other Major League team: Columbia Park Stadium, in Philadelphia (1901-1908); Shibe Park in Philadelphia (1909-1954); Kansas City Municipal Stadium (1955-1967); Oakland Coliseum (1968-2024); Sutter Health Park, in Sacramento, California, between 2025 and 2027; and in 2028 the new home of Las Vegas.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Estadio de Las Vegas Será Un Lujoso Palacio

“El éxito NO es la clave de la felicidad. La felicidad es la clave del éxito. Si amas lo que haces, tendrás éxito”… Albert Schweitzer.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, manda tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad donde estás.

Bacilio Esparragoza, de Barranquilla, pregunta: “¿Qué fue lo que dicen predijo Pete Rose acerca del Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Chillio: Diez días antes de morir, y él murió el 30 de septiembre del año pasado, Pete dijo en una entrevista:

“He llegado a la conclusión de que me elevarán al Hall de la Fama cuando muera… El Hall de la Fama es por dos motivos: los fanáticos de uno y la familia de uno. Si estás 10 pies bajo tierra, comprenderás lo que digo”

Bueno, según el de la sentencia de 1989, Bart Giamatti, Pete fue execrado del beisbol “de por vida”… Y murió el pasado septiembre, a los 83 años de edad.

Crismary García, de Petare, pregunta: “¿Cierto que el estadio que construirán en Las Vegas, para los Atléticos, será como el más lujoso de los palacios disfrutados por los Reyes más ricos del mundo?”

Amiga Cris: ¡Quién sabe cómo serían esos palacios! Pero el estadio de Las Vegas, en el sitio que ocupaba el Hotel-Casino Tropicana, costará mil 750 millones de dólares, más lo que cuesta ese terreno. El propietario de los Atléticos, John Fisher, habrá de aportar, mil 400 millones.

Y sí, el proyecto del edificio lo presenta con muchas escaleras mecánicas, obras de arte pintadas en las paredes, restaurantes y salas para apostadores y con capacidad para 33 mil espectadores. La inauguración está fijada para abril de 2028.

Los Atléticos, inaugurados en 1901, han tenido más sedes que cualquier otro equipo de Grandes Ligas: Estadio Columbia Park, de Philadelphia (1901-1908); Shibe Park de Philadelphia (1909-1954); Kansas City Municipal Stadium (1955-1967); Oakland Coliseum (1968-2024); Sutter Health Park, de Sacramento, California, entre el 2025 y 2027; y en 2028 la nueva casa de Las Vegas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

