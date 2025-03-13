Gypsy Curse Against the Yankees – Maldición Gitana Contra los Yankees

“If marriage were good, God would be married”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Who were the leaders in the 2024 season in batting average, home runs, RBIs, wins by pitchers, and ERA?

The Answer: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals hit .332; Aaron Judge of the Yankees hit 58 home runs and drove in 144 runs. The pitchers with the most wins: Chris Sale of the Athletics and Tarik Skubal of the Tigers, both with 18; Skubal’s ERA was 2.39.

-o-o-o-

Tremendous Curse

The Yankees appear to be victims of a gypsy curse this year. Not only are they suffering from Hal “The Bad Son” Steinbrenner’s antics, but they’ll be without their top starting pitcher, Gerrit Cole, for the entire season, who has undergone Tommy John surgery. The 2025 outlook in the Bronx is horrendous.

Help for Manfred

In addition to Commissioner Rob Manfred’s misguided new rules, now Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer wants to contribute to the misguided modification of baseball.

He proposes, in short, that each starting pitcher be allowed to pitch at least six innings, or throw 100 times at home, or allow four or more runs… “Anyone could have crazy ideas”

-o-o-o-

“Now, when boyfriends and girlfriends argue, instead of ‘give me back my letters,’ they usually say… ‘Give me back my emails.”…Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

The Enormous Power of a Child

A 12-year-old boy has the Dominican baseball scene in a frenzy, because he’s hitting balls out of stadiums, with power equal to that of the best home run hitters. And the question we’re all asking is: “How will this kid hit in 2030?”

The boy, whom they call Braston Basker, weighs 140 pounds, is a shortstop, and is being trained at the Cacon Academy in the Dominican Republic, with their sights set on signing a contract with the United States in five years. But right now, they’re hoping he’ll be signed by one of their country’s winter teams.

The videos of Braston’s hits are impressive. incredible.

-o-o-o-

“That friend of mine was so ugly, that when she died we all said…: Rest in frightening peace!”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota, in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Maldición Gitana Contra los Yankees

“Si el matrimonio fuera bueno, Papa Dios estaría casado”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Quiénes fueron los líderes en la temporada de 2024, en promedio al bate, jonrones, impulsadas, juegos ganados por los pitchers, y efectividad?

La Respuesta: Bobby Witt hijo, de los Royals, bateó para .332; Aaron Judge, Yankees, sacó 58 jonrones e impulsó 144 carreras. Los pitchers con más victorias: Chris Sale, Atléticos, y Tarik Skubal, Tigres, ambos con 18; efectividad, Skubal, 2.39.

-o-o-o-

Tremenda Maldición

Los Yankees parecen víctimas de una maldición gitana este año. No solo sufren los disparates de Hal ‘El Mal Hijo’ Steinbrenner, sino que estarán toda la temporada sin su principal pitcher abridor, Gerrit Cole, sometido a la cirugía Tommy John. La perspectivas 2025 en El Bronx son horribles.

Ayuda para Manfred

Además de las despistadas nuevas Reglas del comisionado Rob Manfred, ahora el lanzador de los Blue Jays, Max Scherzer, quiere colaborar en la mala modificación del beisbol.

Propone, en síntesis, que a cada pitcher abridor se le permita, por lo menos, lanzar seis innings, o tirar 100 veces para home o permitir cuatro o más carreras… “Cada loco con su tema”.

-o-o-o-

“Ahora, cuando los novios se pelean, en vez de ´devuélveme mis cartas`, suelen decir…: “Devuélveme mis correos electrónicos`”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Descomunal Poder de Un Niño

Un jovencito de 12 años tiene alebrestado el ambiente del beisbol en Dominicana, porque saca la bola de los estadios, con poder igual al de los mejores jonroneros. Y la pregunta que nos hacemos todos es: ¿cómo bateará este mozo en 2030?

La criatura, a quien llaman Braston Basker, pesa 140 libras, es shortstop y lo preparan en la Academia Cacon, de Dominicana, con la vista puesta en la firma de su negociación para Estados Unidos dentro de cinco años. Pero ahora mismo, esperan sea contratado por uno de los equipos invernales de su país.

Los videos de los batazos de Braston son impresionantes, increíbles.

-o-o-o-

“Esa amiga mía era tan fea, que cuando murió todos decíamos…: ¡Qué en paz espante!”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5