Guerrero Voices About a New Contract – Guerrero Pregona Sobre Su Nuevo Contrato

“Divorce has done more for world peace than the United Nations”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

And what about Irene Sáez? Well, she lives here in Miami, at 63, beautiful as ever, very happy, with her husband and son.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Until recently, this was prohibited, and if a big leaguer violated the prohibition, he was banned from professional baseball in the United States for life. Now, 27-year-old Vladimir Guerrero, signed by the Blue Jays through the current season for $28.5 million, arrogantly proclaims that he hopes to sign with any of the other 29 teams for $500 million for 14 seasons, starting in 2026…

** On the Yankees’ 2025 roster, there are more injured players than non-injured players. You can check it out on Google…

** The 2024 Mets set a record for player salaries, with $430.4 million, including $97.1 million in luxury tax. However, in 2025, those numbers will be surpassed…

** By the way, today, Friday, the Mets will premiere on YouTube the first part of the documentary, The Pursuit, about the details of how and why they signed Juan Soto. The second part will premiere next Friday…

-o-o-o-

“The biggest problem with getting divorced is that the ex-husband is for life.”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ new contract, which extends his stay in Los Angeles from 2026 to 2029, is the largest per-season contract in history. He will be paid $32.4 million for four seasons, $8.1 million annually. Craig Councell of the Cubs signed for $40 million, but for five years, at eight per season…

** Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals’ star shortstop, was hit in the left forearm by a 95 mph pitch in a game against the Mariners. The doctors diagnosed no fracture, he’ll be back in the game soon…

-o-o-o-

“It has been proven that most American women do NOT marry for money… but they do divorce for money.” La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Guerrero Pregona Sobre Su Nuevo Contrato

“Los divorcios han hecho más por la paz mundial que las Naciones Unidas”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o–

¿Y qué es de la vida de Irene Sáez?… Pues, vive aquí, en Miami, a sus 63 años, bellísima como siempre, muy feliz, con su esposo y su hijo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hasta hace poco, eso estaba prohibido y, si un bigleaguer violaba tal prohibición, era expulsado del beisbol profesional en Estados Unidos de por vida. Ahora, Vladimir Guerrero, de 27 años, contratado por los Blue Jays hasta la actual temporada, por 28 millones 500 mil dólares, pregona con tonalidad arrogante, que espera firmar con cualquiera de los otros 29 equipos, por 500 millones de dólares, para 14 temporadas, comenzando en 2026…

** En el roster de los Yankees 2025, son más los lesionados, que los NO lesionados. Puedes comprobarlo en Google…

** Los Mets 2024, impusieron un récord de honorarios para los peloteros, con 430 millones 400 mil dólares, incluidos, $97 millones 100 mil por impuesto al lujo. Sin embargo, en este 2025, esos números serán superados…

** Por cierto, hoy viernes, los Mets estrenarán por YouTube, la primera parte del documental, The Pursuit (La Persecución), acerca de los pormenores de cómo y por qué firmaron a Juan Soto. La segunda parte será estrenada el próximo viernes…

-o-o-o-

“El problema más grave de divorciarse es que el ex marido es para toda la vida”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** El nuevo contrato del mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, que extiende su permanencia en Los Ángeles desde 2026 hasta 2029, es el mayor por temporada en la historia. Le pagarán 32 millones 400 mil dólares para cuatro campañas, ocho millones 100 mil anualmente. Craig Councell, de los Cachorros, firmó por $40 millones, pero, para cinco años, a ocho por temporada…

** Bobby Witt hijo, el estelar shortstop de los Royals, fue golpeado en el ante brazo izquierdo por un lanzamiento de 95 millas por hora, en juego con los Marineros. Los médicos diagnosticaron que no hay fractura, regresará pronto al juego…

-o-o-o-

“Se ha comprobado que la mayoría de las mujeres estadounidenses NO se casan por dinero… pero sí se divorcian por dinero”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5