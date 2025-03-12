New York Mets reveal new documentary: “The Pursuit”, chronicling the signing of Juan Soto

Last December, Juan Soto signed a 15-year/$765 million deal with the Mets, which includes escalators that can make the overall value of the contract reach over $800 million - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

The new, two-part series “The Pursuit”, presented by CohnReznick will take fans behind-the-scenes of the 2024 season and the historic signing of Juan Soto

The New York Mets announced today they will debut a new documentary called “The Pursuit”, presented by professional services firm CohnReznick. For Mets and sports fans interested in what goes into the biggest contract signing in North American sports history, the new two-part documentary will take fans behind-the-scenes of the 2024 Mets magical season and will dive into the details of the team’s offseason pursuit and ultimate signing of Juan Soto. Part one of “The Pursuit” launches on Friday, March 14, and part two launches Friday, March 21, with both episodes, as well as bonus content, premiering exclusively on the Mets’ YouTube channel. A new trailer for the documentary was released earlier this week.

“Juan’s signing was a monumental moment in the sports industry, and we couldn’t think of a better topic to be our first foray into producing longform content,” said Mets President of Business Operations M. Scott Havens. “We’ve seen that sports-themed content is an effective tool in reaching both avid and casual fans, and we are excited to share a behind-the-scenes look into what went into targeting a top-tier, generational talent.”

Along with sharing the journey of signing Juan through the eyes of Mets’ owners Steve and Alex Cohen, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, the documentary features brand new interviews with Juan Soto, Mets legends Mike Piazza, David Wright, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, as well as current players such as Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, among others.

“Ever since we signed Juan Soto, the sports world has been buzzing and fans have been seeking more detail on what went into this historic acquisition for the club,” said Bobby Clemens, Vice President, Creative Content & Creative Director for the Mets. “We wanted to tell this story in a way that gave our fans a true, behind-the-scenes look unlike anything they have experienced in the past. From our ownership’s family-first mindset to the detailed and analytical minds of our Baseball Operations group, all the way to our players and alumni, we wanted to capture just how special of a moment this was for our organization and sports in general.”

“The playbooks for success within the trillion-dollar sports industry offer captivating stories and invaluable lessons for executives across all sectors. CohnReznick proudly presents “The Pursuit,” a film that takes viewers behind the headlines of Juan Soto’s historic contract,” said Julie Murawski, Principal and Chief Marketing Officer at CohnReznick. “This film perfectly aligns with our firm’s Business of Sports series, providing a unique opportunity to showcase the complexities of transformational deals. Whether in sports or any of our clients’ industries, understanding the strategic journey from valuation to value creation is critical. At CohnReznick, we’re dedicated to delivering insights that help you stay ahead of the curve and give your business a competitive edge.”

Fans can tune in to the Mets YouTube channel on Friday, March 14 and Friday, March 21 for episodes one and two, respectively. The channel will also feature additional bonus content that will drop periodically throughout March.

