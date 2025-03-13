Interview with Jackson Chourio – National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Candidate

Jackson Chourio showing of his LatinoMVP exclusive shirt for players on the 2024 ballot - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — Once again, I chose on behalf of Latino Sports to travel to Phoenix, Arizona during Spring training to interview some of the players who appeared on this years 35th annual LatinoMVP ballot. I chose to come here for the Cactus League as opposed to the Grapefruit League in Florida due to distance.

The baseball facilities here in Arizona are closer to each other and several teams share the same complex making it easier to travel from one facility to another. Florida’s Grapefruit League was established in 1910 having most of the teams back then established their Spring training facilities in different parts of the sunshine state. It was not until 1947 that Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck moved his team to Tucson, Arizona where he owned some land and eventually other newer and West coast teams followed.

Interview with Jackson Chourio

I caught up with Jackson in the Milwaukee Brewers locker room. I introduced myself and told him that I wanted to interview him because he was on the ballot of the prestigious LatinoMVP awards.

He was attentive and I explained the history of the LatinoMVP awards and how his name was selected because of his 2024 season performance. He was proud to learn of the award and the process and was ready to answer my three simple questions.

LS – Before I ask you questions about the award, I and many fans are curious as to where did you get your first name, Jackson from?

JC – He laughed and said, my father’s name is Jackson, and he wanted to name me after him.

LS – What are your thoughts now knowing about the history of the award and that your name is on the ballot for these 35th annual awards?

JC – Well, what can I say, I am very happy and grateful to all the people who confided and voted for me to be on that list. What else can I say, I hope to win it.

LS – What are your thoughts knowing that there is an award established in 1990 that is exclusively for Latino baseball players?

JC – I think that is a good idea, I like it because sometimes one is not well recognized here (USA). We work hard, but there are a lot of players here and to know that there is an award exclusively for Latino players is a something that I see that is good.

LS – You know that if you win the award, it will be given to you in September during Hispanic Heritage Month in your home stadium in Milwaukee in front of your family, friends and fans. What are your thoughts on receiving that award in your home stadium?

JC – That would be super, that would be great since that is where I will be playing, and I have a positive and supportive fan base.

LS – Thank you for your time. I again congratulate you for being selected to this year’s 2024 ballot. Many say that being selected to this ballot is like being selected for the Latino Grammy of baseball.

JC – He laughed and said thank you.

I then gave him this year’s exclusive shirt given to every player that is on the ballot. He like the shirt and was impressed with the design.

