Albert Pujols is Ninth Among 3000 Hits – Albert Pujols es Noveno Entre los de 3000 Hits

“God rewards innocence, but there are many who abuse the innocent”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Rigoberto Ramirez, from Mazatlan, asks: “Is it true that José Urquidy signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the Tigers? And can you publish more information about him?”

Dear friend Beto: Urquidy from Mazatlán, signed with the Detroit team for this year’s campaign, for a million dollars and incentives. You can find a lot of good information about him on Latino Sports.com.

Benigno Polacre, from Caracas, asks: “Is the sum of the hits hit by Ichiro Suzuki in the Major Leagues and in Japan greater than the hits of Pete Rose in the Majors, and who is the Latin American with the most hits in the Majors?

Dear friend Beni: Rose hit 4,256 hits. Ichiro, 3,089 here and in Japan, 1,278, for a total of 4,367. And the native of Latin America with the most hits is the Dominican Albert Pujols, ninth on the list headed by Rose. Pujols hit 3,384.

Gustavo Ortega, from Obregón, asks: What is the record for most consecutive games hitting hits in the minors? Because in the Majors I already know that Joe DiMaggio has it since 1941, and it is 56.”

Dear friend Tavo: It was established by the right fielder, left-handed hitter, Joe Wilhoit, with the Class A team of Wichita, Western League. And it is going on for 106 years in force, because Joe started on June 14, 1919 and was hitting hits in every game until August 19. There were 69 games in this story. In the Major Leagues, he appeared in four seasons, batting average of .257, three home runs, 74 RBIs.

Cristino Donatelli, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is the Yankees’ injury picture as disastrous as I have been told?”

Dear friend Tino: Yes, the situation is serious. Gerrit Cole will not be able to pitch this year, having Tommy John surgery yesterday, Tuesday; and Luis Gil is unable to pitch, at least for a week. Everything is in the hands of Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Albert Pujols es Noveno Entre los de 3000 Hits

“La inocencia la premia Dios, pero hay muchos que abusan de los inocentes”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Coreo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Rigoberto Ramírez, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que José Urquidy firmó un contrato multimillonario con los Tigres? Y puede publicar más datos de él”.

Amigo Beto: El Mazatleco Urquidy, firmó con el equipo de Detroit para la campaña de este año, por un millón de dólares e incentivos. Mucha y buena información suya puedes encontrar en Latino Sports.com.

Benigno Polacre, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿La suma de los incogibles conectados por Ichiro Suzuki en Grandes Ligas y en Japón, es superior que los hits de Pete Rose en la Mayores, y quién es el, latinoamericano con más hits en Grandes Ligas?

Amigo Beni: Rose disparó 4 mil 256 incogibles. Ichiro, 3 mil 89 aquí y en Japón, mil 278, para total de 4 mil 367. Y el nativo de Latinoamérica con más hits es el dominicano Albert Pujols, noveno en la lista que encabeza Rose. Pujols conectó 3 mil 384.

Gustavo Ortega, de Obregón, pregunta: ¿Cuál es el récord de más juegos consecutivos conectando incogibles en las menores?, porque en Grandes Ligas ya sé que lo tiene Joe DiMaggio desde 1941, y es de 56”.

Amigo Tavo: Lo impuso el rightfielder, bateador zurdo, Joe Wilhoit, con el equipo clase A de Wichita, Western League. Y va para 106 años vigente, porque Joe comenzó el 14 de junio de 1919 y estuvo sonando incogibles en cada juego hasta el 19 de agosto. Fueron 69 los juegos de esta historia. En Grandes Ligas, apareció en cuatro temporadas, promedio al bate de .257, tres jonrones 74 impulsadas.

Cristino Donatelli, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Es tan desastroso el panorama de las lesiones de los Yankees como me han dicho?”

Amigo Tino: Sí, la situación es grave. Gerrit Cole no podrá lanzar este año, operado ayer martes con la Tommy John; y Luis Gil está imposibilitado para lanzar, por lo menos durante una semana. Todo en manos de Max Fried, Carlos Rodón y Marcus Stroman.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

