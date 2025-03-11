A “Cole” Bunch Of Pitching Issues

The Yankees injury woes to their pitching staff have continued throughout Spring Training - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Truth be told because Major League Baseball continues to be paralyzed with the recurring issue of pitchers going down, much too often. Blame it on different off-speed pitches, increased velocity of the two-seamer or four-seamer. A changeup with increased velocity?

Regardless, Tommy John Surgery is a recurring theme. And for a flamethrower consistent with a 95 MPH fastball, or one who compiles innings during a 162-game and postseason schedule, they are doomed for trouble.

So I am not surprised that New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole has joined the elite list and will undergo Tommy John surgery to his pitching elbow. A blow to the team, the Yankees need to adjust and quickly with Opening Day in the Bronx two weeks from Thursday.

Already the Yankees lost two parts of their starting rotation before the first pitch, AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, the favorite for the 2024 AL LatinoMVP ROTY, will miss three months with a right lat strain. The rotation was protected as best in the American League, possibly second in baseball to the Dodgers.

But suddenly a strength of the Yankees is no more, at least until Gil returns and three months may be pushing that a bit. The Yankees worst fears came true with Cole who missed time last season, sidelined last March with elbow inflammation and delayed his first start until June.

Yes, a severe blow for the Yankees. Though they are expected to be a postseason team, even without slugger Giancarlo Stanton who is receiving injections for two ailing elbows that hinder his swing. But a makeshift rotation, unless GM Brian Cashman can pull off a trade or free agent signing, is a different perspective about the Yankees.

I asked a few scouts who have observed Cole and some other prominent pitchers in the league, the recurring dilemma of an elbow or shoulder injury. They say the game has changed, a mound and baseball is different. The repertoire of off-speed pitches and increased velocity of the fastball, conditioning.

They say it’s a matter of time and the 34-year-old Cole, with four years and $144 million remaining on a contract, was destined for trouble. They say now it’s a part of the game.

Last season at Yankee Stadium, 26-year-old closer Mason Miller of the Athletics got Anthony Vople, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge to swing and miss with 100-102 MPH four-seamers, one of his 26 saves. What they call a flamethrower, opposing players and managers say can’t hit that fastball.

“It moves at a rate that is hard to make contact,” a veteran scout said. “But you can only throw so hard and that can hurt,” referring to long term detriment to the arm, elbow, or shoulder. Cole is a competitor and can clock a fastball at 100, though Miller as a closer has that different role out of the bullpen meaning more warm up tosses and often.

So I asked Miller about the concern of an eventual injury, of course inquiring about conditioning and off-season preparation because the workload of a long season can be intense.

He said about throwing consistently at 100+, “Not a lot of people can do this. I’ve learned to increase the velocity in time. Yeah, there is always a concern (injury) about throwing hard and getting adjusted when I have to.”

He took an approach of invincibility, yet we have become accustomed to seeing more high velocity fastballs. Accustomed to realizing when a pitcher loses command, as Cole did in a spring start last week, the inevitable elbow or shoulder issue is in the discussion.

In the case of Cole, it was inevitable. A concern for the Yankees and overall for all of MLB. Though the hard throwing pitchers will continue to display their invincibility even as starters average six innings before a manager goes to the bullpen because of pitch counts and season inning barometers.

Cole said, “Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery. This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career.”

It wasn’t the news Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone wanted to hear, neither did Cashman. The reality, though, the Yankees will improvise and Marcus Stroman, who was a subject of off-season trade talk will now have a pivotal role. Rookie right-hander Will Warren will be a potential backend to the rotation.

“You understand, especially the mileage he (Cole) has on and what he went through last year, there’s always that risk,” said Boone. Cole and Gil, though, were more impressive and massive with Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt.

A reflection of baseball and the recurring injuries to pitchers. Words of Tommy John surgery that have become more so common at an increasing rate.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (@Ring786), Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

