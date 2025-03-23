Salvador Pérez, The Best Venezuelan Player- Salvador Pérez, El Mejor Pelotero Venezolano

From extreme poverty to very rich and the best baseball player in Venezuela

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Where is the father of the best big leaguer in Venezuelan history, Salvador Pérez?!

That gentleman, also named Salvador Pérez, left home 30 years ago, when his son was barely four.

His mother, Yilda Díaz, was left helpless in the poor neighborhood where they lived in Valencia. His grandmother, Carmen Ramos, gave them what help she could, but she was also very poor. She took them into her house, so humble that the floor was made of dirt.

Yilda the Heroine

Yilda felt responsible for serving food for the family three times a day and covering all other expenses.

She cleaned apartments and houses, while also cooking daily. She walked the streets of Valencia daily, carrying a tray loaded with food, offering it for sale. Her specialties: pastries, quesillo (flan), and pasticho.

Given that she was busy all day, Yilda enrolled Salvador in a baseball academy when he turned four. That way, even after school, he was still busy.

Salvador and José Altuve

During his childhood and adolescence, Salvador met José Altuve, with whom he was sometimes teammates, but also opponents on other occasions. They were among the most outstanding players and played all positions.

“Altuve was always very decent, a great kid,” Salvador now says, “and from a young age, he showed extraordinary baseball skills.”

First Dollars

Salvador grew into a teenager and also became an increasingly better baseball player, so when he turned 16, Mama Yilda signed a contract with the Royals and received a $65,000 bonus. That’s when Salvador hugged her and, between sobs, said:

“With this money, you can pay the downpayment for the best house you and my grandmother can find. I’ll take care of the rest, since I’ll be a big leaguer very soon.”

The Three Houses

Now the Pérez have three comfortable residences: one in Valencia, another in Weston, Florida, and the other in Kansas City, where Salvador has three cars: a Range Rover, a Jeep Wrangler, and a Chevrolet Camaro.

That mansion in Kansas City has five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and three garages.

In his 14 years in the Major Leagues, Salvador has earned $267,273,916, and this year he will add another $22 million. In addition, the team has a contract option until 2026. He has also made millions from cards, souvenirs, autographs, and commercials.

Salvador collaborates with charities. He donates millions, both in Kansas City and Valencia. He especially helps sick children.

“Please don’t highlight the help I provide to those people in need,” the Valencian asked when preparing this article, “I prefer that to remain a secret.”

The Pérez Family

Salvador and his beautiful wife María Gabriela, have have three children: Salvador Jr., Johán, and Paulina.

Salvador will turn 35 on Saturday, May 10, when the Royals host the Red Sox for a game at 7:10 p.m.

What does Royals manager Matt Quatraro say?

“The best catcher has been Johnny Bench. The closest thing to his story is Salvador Pérez. Both are sensational defensively, as hitters, and as power hitters.”

The Carabobo native is the best player in Venezuelan history. Others have been good hitters but poor defensively; there have been good fielders and hitters, but without power. Furthermore, Salvador is a star at the most demanding position, both physically and mentally. And in his career, he has a .267 batting average, 273 home runs, and 915 RBIs.

To First Base

The Royals will move Salvador to first base to prolong his career, taking advantage of his hitting prowess.

The question is: Where is the father of the greatest big leaguer in Venezuelan history, Salvador Pérez?!

(En Español)

Salvador Pérez es el Número Uno De Venezuela

De la pobreza extrema a muy rico y el mejor pelotero de Venezuela

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – ¡¿Dónde está el padre del mejor bigleaguer en la historia de Venezuela, Salvador Pérez?!

Ese caballero, también llamado Salvador Pérez, abandonó el hogar, hace 30 años, cuando la criatura, apenas había cumplido sus cuatro.

La madre, Yilda Díaz, quedó desamparada en el barrio pobre donde vivían, en Valencia. La abuela, Carmen Ramos, les brindó la ayuda que podía, pero era igualmente muy pobre. Los llevó a su casa, tan humilde, que el piso era de tierra.

Yilda la Heroína

Yilda se sintió con la responsabilidad de servir comida para la familia tres veces diarias, y de cubrir todos los demás gastos.

Limpiaba apartamentos y casas, a la vez que cocinaba a diario. Ella misma recorría las calles de Valencia, con un azafate cargado de comida, para ofrecerla en venta. Sus especialidades, pasteles, quesillo o flan y pasticho.

Como estaba ocupada todo el día, inscribió a Salvador en una Academia de beisbol cuando cumplió sus cuatro años. Así, al salir de la escuela, seguía ocupado.

Salvador y Altuve

En su proceso de niño y adolescente, Salvador conoció a José Altuve, con quien a veces fue compañero de equipo, pero también fueron contrarios en otras oportunidades. Eran de los muchachos más destacados y jugaban en todas las posiciones.

“Altuve siempre fue muy decente, un gran muchacho”, dice ahora Salvador, “y desde niño demostró extraordinarias habilidades para el beisbol”.

Primeros Dólares

Salvador se hizo adolescente, y también fue cada vez mejor pelotero, por lo que, al cumplir sus 16 años, mamá Yilda firmó el contrato con los Royals y recibió 65 mil dólares como bono. Fue cuando Salvador la abrazó y entre sollozos, le dijo:

“Con este dinero pagas la primera parte de la mejor casa que encuentren mi abuela y tú. Del resto, me ocuparé, ya que seré bigleaguer muy pronto”.

Las Tres Casas

Ahora los Pérez tienen tres cómodas residencias, una en Valencia, otra en Weston, Florida, y la de Kansas City, donde Salvador tiene tres automóviles, una Range Rover, un Jeep Wrangler y un Chevrolet Camaro.

Esa mansión en Kansas City, es de cinco habitaciones, tres baños y medio y tres garages.

En sus 14 años en Grandes Ligas, Salvador ha cobrado 267 millones, 273 mil 916 dólares, y este año agregará a eso, otros $22 millones. Más, el equipo tiene una opción para 2026. También ha recibido millones por las barajitas, souvenirs, autógrafos y anuncios comerciales.

Salvador coopera con instituciones benéficas. Dona millones, tanto en Kansas City como en Valencia. Ayuda especialmente a niños enfermos.

“Por favor, no destaques la ayuda que presto a esa gente necesitada”, pidió el valenciano cuando se preparaba este trabajo, “prefiero que eso quede en secreto.”

La Familia Pérez

La bella esposa de Salvador es llamada María Gabriela y tienen tres herederos, Salvador hijo, Johán y Paulina.

Salvador cumplirá sus 35 el 10 de mayo, sábado, cuando los Royals recibirán a los Medias Rojas, para jugar a las 7:10 de la noche.

¿Qué dice el mánager de los Royals, Matt Quatraro?

“El mejor catcher ha sido Johnny Bench. Lo más cercano a su historia es Salvador Pérez. Ambos sensacionales a la defensiva y como chocadores y bateadores de poder”.

El carabobeño es el mejor pelotero en la historia de Venezuela. Otros han sido buenos bateadores, pero deficientes a la defensiva; los ha habido buenos fildeadores y chocadores, pero sin poder. Además, Salvador es estelar en la posición más exigente, tanto en lo físico como en lo mental. Y en su carrera, .267 de promedio al bate, 273 jonrones y 915 impulsadas.

A Primera Base

Los Royals cambiarán a Salvador a la primera base, para prolongar su carrera, aprovechando sus condiciones como bateador.

La pregunta es: ¡¿Dónde está el padre del mejor bigleaguer en la historia de Venezuela, Salvador Pérez?!

