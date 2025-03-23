LatinoMVP Awards Continue to Grow with MLB Support

The Official Ballot of the 35th Annual LatinoMVP Awards. Winners for each LatinoMVP award category will be announced on Opening Day, Thursday, March 27th, or throughout the Opening Week of the 2025 MLB Regular Season – Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — For the past three years, we at Latino Sports have been dedicated to expanding the coverage and prestige of the LatinoMVP Awards—ensuring that every player nominated understands and values their place on the ballot. That’s why, three years ago, we initiated visits to Spring Training facilities, interviewing players who had been nominated. Our goal was simple: to help them appreciate the honor of being recognized by the oldest and most prestigious award for Latino baseball players.

That initiative proved to be a great success. Many players we met were thrilled to learn about the rich history of the award and were surprised to discover that they had been nominated. The reality is that most professional players have received numerous awards throughout their careers, so for some, an award may seem like just another accolade. However, many expressed genuine appreciation for the LatinoMVP, as it represents recognition from their own Latino community—not simply because of their heritage, but because of their dedication and excellence on the field.

What started 35 years ago as a response to the perceived snub of Texas Rangers outfielder Rubén Sierra for the American League MVP has grown into a widely respected honor—so much so that many now refer to it as the “Latin Grammy of Baseball.”

MLB Expands Its Support

We are especially grateful to Major League Baseball (MLB) for expanding its support beyond Hispanic Heritage Month, when we present the awards to the eight winners—four from each league—across the following categories:

LatinoMVP Overall Player

LatinoMVP Pitcher

LatinoMVP Relief/Closer

LatinoMVP Rookie

This year, MLB took its commitment a step further by actively participating in the process of interviewing as many nominees as possible. The fact that we average 35 players is quite difficult to cover them all, thus their participation was appreciated.

For the first time, MLB reporters interviewed several nominees, primarily in the Grapefruit League (Florida), where our resources had previously been limited. Meanwhile, we focused on the Cactus League (Arizona), where teams are geographically closer, allowing us to personally visit most of the 15 nominated players training there.

We acknowledge that these initial MLB interviews may not have provided the full depth of information we typically share—such as the award’s history and prestige. However, the fact that MLB has now taken the initiative to engage with our nominees marks a significant milestone. It benefits not only the award but also the players, their teams, and MLB.

Below are statements from the players interviewed by MLB reporters

Here is José Berríos of the Toronto Blue Jays (2024 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year finalist)

Thoughts:

“Growing up I looked up to Pedro Martinez, Felix Hernández, Johan Santana. From Puerto Rico, I remember watching Javier Vázquez, Joel Piñiero. We have a lot of good pitchers.”

Award for Latino players/What it means to be among the nominees:

“Before it was me, I would see those names as superheroes. Now, I am in this position and I am glad to be here. With the names you mentioned like Lopez, Valdez, Lugo and myself, I think we have been doing very well, competing day in and day out at this level. It’s amazing. The way they’ve been doing it is amazing, but I thank god that I can do my best for myself and my team, but also for my family.”

Red Sox RF Wilyer Abreu (2024 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year finalist)

Thoughts:

“Being on a list like that and being recognized, as one of the top Latino players is something that sounds really good, and it’s something that is an honor.”

Award for Latino players/What it means to be among the nominees:

“I don’t know. I know a lot of Latin players have awards that happen in their own individual countries, but I don’t know. I haven’t given that much thought, and I don’t know if it’s needed here.”

On being presented the award at Fenway Park during Hispanic Heritage Month if he was to win:

“It would be something to be proud of. And if I were to win, I would look forward to celebrating it with our great fans.”

Here is Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox (2024 AL LatinoMVP Finalist)

Thoughts:

“That’s great. because everybody would want to be there, you know? Right now in the big leagues, you see a lot of latin guys, so it’s a big group. If you’re there, that’s special for me.”

On awards exclusively to recognize Latino players:

“That’s great. there’s too many players in the big leagues, if you don’t win something in the major leagues, you have that option too. If you have good numbers, some people do better numbers, and you don’t have a chance to win something, if you’ve got that chance for your country, you feel good.”

To be recognized in front of home fans:

“I’d feel great. that’s an honor for me if they had that. that’s super great.”

Austin Wells of the New York Yankees (2024 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Finalist)

On the award nomination:

“I think it’s pretty cool, just having my family be from there and then to be recognized for that is really cool.”

(The connection is on his mother’s side)

“Dominicans have a long bloodline of baseball players, so it’s cool, just being able to be feel like you’re a part of that. It has helped me connect with some of the Latino guys on the team and even coming up through the Minor Leagues. That was something I would tell them, like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m Dominican.’ And they’d say, ‘No, no way.’ So, then I’d show them and they’d say, ‘Oh my God, that’s crazy!’ So I always felt like I was a little closer with them and able to connect more because of that.”

Otto López of the Miami Marlins (2024 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Finalist)

On the award nomination:

“It means a lot for me. For Latino culture, it means a lot, and I feel very proud and very happy about being named to the rookie Latino MVP of the year ballot.”

On an award exclusively given to Latino players:

“It sounds amazing. That sounds like a good thing. It’s amazing. Like I said yesterday [when they told me about it], I feel very proud of being named.”

On being presented the award at LoanDepot Park during Hispanic Heritage Month if he was to win:

“More than proud. Being around my family and at the stadium. kind of include all the goals that I got last year. It’s amazing being nominated, and if I win the prize, it’s more than anything, for me.”

