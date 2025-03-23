D-backs and Justin Martinez Agree to a 5-Year Contract Extension

Image Credit: MLB

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed with RHP Justin Martinez to a 5-year contract extension through 2029 (beginning in 2025) with club options for 2030-31 and a conditional club option for 2032.

RHP Justin Martinez │ 23 years old │ R/R │ 6-3, 180 │ MLB Bio

In 2024, named the D-backs’ Rookie of the Year by the Arizona Chapter of the BBWAA after going 5-6 with 8 saves, a 2.48 ERA (20 ER in 72.2 IP), .221 opponent AVG and 91 strikeouts over 64 games.

Got his start at the D-backs’ academy in the Dominican Republic in 2018 after signing as a 16-year-old in March 2018.

Last season ranked among NL relievers in HR/9.0 IP (4th, 0.25), innings (5th) and strikeouts (5th) [min. 50 G].

His 100.3 MPH AVG fastball velocity in 2024 ranked first among National League relievers and third in the Majors, behind Mason Miller/OAK (100.9) and Jhoan Duran/MIN (100.5) [min. 50 G], while his 413 pitches of 100.0+ MPH also led the NL and were second in the Majors, behind Miller (503).

In 2024, ranked first among D-backs relievers in innings and strikeouts and second in saves.

Made his Major League debut with the D-backs in 2023.

In 2 seasons with Arizona (2023-24), has gone 5-6 with 9 saves, a 3.70 ERA (34 ER in 82.2 IP), .232 opponent AVG, 47 walks and 105 strikeouts over 74 games.

