Catcher J.C. Escarra wins 2025 James P. Dawson Award

The New York Yankees today announced that catcher J.C. Escarra is the recipient of the 2025 James P. Dawson Award, given annually to the most outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training.

Escarra, 29, has batted .333/.373/.563 (16-for-48) with 7R, 2 doubles, 3HR, 8RBI and 2BB in 17 spring games. The left-handed batter hit .261 (111-for-426) with 77R, 32 doubles, 3 triples, 12HR, 64RBI, 55BB and 3SB in 124 games with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024. Among Yankees farmhands last season, he ranked first in doubles, was tied for second in runs scored, third in extra-base hits (47), fourth in hits, fifth in total bases (185) and seventh in RBI. The Hialeah, Fla., native was signed by the Yankees as a minor league free agent on January 11, 2024.

The award was established in honor of James P. Dawson (1896-1953), who began a 45-year career with The New York Times as a copy boy in 1908. Eight years later, he became boxing editor and covered boxing and baseball until his death during spring training in 1953.

Two winners of the honor, Tony Kubek in 1957 and Tom Tresh in 1962, went on to win the American League “Rookie of the Year” Award. The Dawson Award first was presented to rookie Norm Siebern by Manager Casey Stengel in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the conclusion of spring training in 1956. New York Yankees beat writers vote on the winner.

James P. Dawson Award winners:

1956…Norm Siebern OF

1957…Tony Kubek SS

1958…John Blanchard C

1959…Gordon Windhorn OF

1960…John James P

1961…Rollie Sheldon P

1962…Tom Tresh SS

1963…Pedro Gonzalez 2B

1964…Pete Mikkelsen P

1965…Arturo Lopez OF

1966…Roy White OF

1967…Bill Robinson OF

1968…Mike Ferraro 3B

1969…Jerry Kenney OF/ Bill Burbach P

1970…John Ellis 1B/C

1971…None Selected

1972…Rusty Torres OF

1973…Otto Velez OF

1974…Tom Buskey P

1975…Tippy Martinez P

1976…Willie Randolph 2B

1977…George Zeber INF

1978…Jim Beattie P

1979…Paul Mirabella P

1980…Mike Griffin P

1981…Gene Nelson P

1982…Andre Robertson SS

1983…Don Mattingly 1B

1984…Jose Rijo P

1985…Scott Bradley C

1986…Bob Tewksbury P

1987…Keith Hughes OF

1988…Al Leiter P

1989…None Selected

1990…Alan Mills P

1991…Hensley Meulens OF

1992…Gerald Williams OF

1993…Mike Humphreys OF

1994…Sterling Hitchcock P

1995…None Selected

1996…Mark Hutton P

1997…Jorge Posada C

1998…Homer Bush INF

1999…None Selected

2000…None Selected

2001…Alfonso Soriano 2B

2002…Nick Johnson 1B

2003…Hideki Matsui OF

2004…Bubba Crosby OF

2005…Andy Phillips INF

2006…Eric Duncan INF

2007…Kei Igawa P

2008…Shelley Duncan INF/OF

2009…Brett Gardner OF

2010…Jon Weber OF

2011…Manny Banuelos P

2012…David Phelps P

2013…Vidal Nuño P

2014…Masahiro Tanaka P

2015…Slade Heathcott OF

2016…Johnny Barbato P

2017…Gleyber Torres INF

2018…Miguel Andújar 3B

2019…Stephen Tarpley P

2020…Clarke Schmidt P

2021…Deivi García P

2022…Clarke Schmidt P

2023…Anthony Volpe INF

2024…Spencer Jones OF

2025…J.C. Escarra C

