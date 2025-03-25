Seminarian Pitches for the Detroit Tigers – Seminarista Lanza con los Tigres de Detroit

“Being a good person will never go out of style”… Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

Jesús Jones P. from Maracay asks: “When will the next Veterans Committee election be? And, will David Concepción be a candidate?”

Dear friend Chucho: It will be at the end of the year, and David will be there, if they elect candidates from his era. Now there are several Committees, each one for a certain number of years.

Rudy Terán, from Caucagua, asks: “Do all big leaguers receive pensions, including players like Derek Jeter and Alex Rodríguez, who have earned large fortunes?”

Dear friend Yuyi: All big leaguers receive pensions; And the ones you mentioned are among those with the largest, because they have contributed the most to the Association.

J. Guillermo Gómez T. from México City reports: “I congratulate you on such a spectacular baseball library. And as a Mexican, I thank you for donating it to the Monterrey Hall of Fame. I just went there and went up to see it. It’s impressive. They told me it has around 7,000 books.”

Dear Friend JotaGe: I think, I simply did my best. That’s the ideal place for such an information service. And here, I now have 2,000 more volumes, which my wife, Barbarita, and my sons, Juancito and Sergio, will send to Monterrey as soon as I die.

Ever Donelly, from Arlington, Texas, asks: “When was it that Ty Cobb climbed into the stands of the Highlanders, later the Yankees, and punched a fan?”

Dear friend Eve: It happened on May 16, 1912, and because of that, American League president Ban Johnson suspended Cobb indefinitely, triggering a strike by Detroit players, the first in baseball history.

The Tigers then had a day off, during which it was announced that if they didn’t play, the club would be fined five thousand dollars a day. The Tigers appeared on the 18th, with the worst roster ever seen in the Major Leagues, because they were made up of improvised players. The pitcher was a seminarian named Al Travers, who was ordained shortly after. The Athletics, in Philadelphia, beat them 24-2.

Thank you to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

Seminarista Lanzó por los Tigres de Detroit

“Ser buena persona nunca pasará de moda”… Madre Teresa de Calcuta.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Jesús Jones P. de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Cuándo será la próxima elección del Comité de Veteranos; y será candidato David Concepción?”

Amigo Chucho: Será a fines de año y David estará, si eligen candidatos de su época. Ahora son varios Comités, cada uno por ciertos años.

Rudy Terán, de Caucagua, pregunta: “¿Todos los bigleaguers reciben pensión, e incluyen a peloteros como Derek Jeter y Alex Rodríguez, quienes han cobrado grandes fortunas?”

Amigo Yuyi: Todos los grandeligas reciben pensión; y los que mencionas son de los que tienen las más grandes, porque han aportado más a la Asociación.

J. Guillermo Gómez T. de Ciudad de México, informa: “Te felicito por tan espectacular biblioteca de beisbol. Y como mexicano, te agradezco la donaras al Salón de la Fama de Monterrey. Acabo de ir allá, y subí a verla. Es impresionante. Me dijeron que alrededor de siete mil libros”.

Amigo JotaGe: Creo que, simplemente, hice lo mejor. Ese es el sitio ideal para tal servicio informativo. Y aquí tengo ahora dos mil tomos más, que mi esposa, Barbarita, y mis hijos, Juancito y Sergio, enviarán a Monterrey, tan pronto yo muera.

Ever Donelly, de Arlington, Texas, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue que Ty Cobb subió a la tribuna de los Highlanders, más tarde Yankees, y golpeó a un fanático?”

Amigo Eve: Ocurrió el 16 de mayo de 1912, y por eso, el presidente de la Liga Americana, Ban Johnson, suspendió a Cobb indefinidamente, lo que provocó una huelga de los peloteros de Detroit, la primera en la historia del beisbol.

Los Tigres tenían después un día libre, durante el cual se anunció que, si no jugaban, multaban al club con cinco mil dólares diarios. Los Tigres aparecieron el 18, con el peor roster que se ha visto en Grandes Ligas, porque eran peloteros improvisados. El pitcher fue un seminarista llamado Al Travers, quien se ordenó poco después. Los Atléticos, en Philadelphia, les ganaron 24-2.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5