Carroll’s Column: A Tough Ending for St. John’s Men’s Basketball

Image Credit: St. John's Men's Basketball

NEW YORK, NY — After a monumental 2024-2025 campaign, winning the Big East Conference outright regular season title and the Big East Tournament, St. John’s University Red Storm men’s basketball saw its year end in abrupt fashion this past weekend in the Round of 32 of March Madness.

In the end, St. John’s fans will have to settle for their team winning their first game in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 25 years. Any dreams of the Red Storm commemorating the 40th anniversary of Chris Mullin and Walter Berry leading SJU to the Final Four came crashing down Saturday afternoon in Providence when the University of Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Johnnies, 75-66.

The Red Storm were done in by extremely poor outside shooting. They only drained two three-pointers in the game and were clanging shots off the rim in the final three minutes when they desperately needed to trim the Razorbacks’ lead.

It is natural to wonder if all the necessary second-half comebacks the Red Storm had to make in March games may have finally caught up with them Saturday.

The big media story leading up to the St. John’s matchup with Arkansas was that their two legendary head coaches, Rick Pitino and John Calipari, did not like each other. The two made it clear that rumor was patently false, as both showed class and humor in dealing with the press inquiries. “John has nothing to worry about. My jump shot is long gone!” Pitino cracked.

If there is any consolation for Red Storm fans is that the NCAA selection committee placed them in the West regional bracket instead of the East. Had they placed St. John’s in the East regional, and had they won their pair of games in Providence, then they would have played the Sweet 16/Elite Eight round at Prudential Center in Newark. If SJU had left Providence victorious, they would have been in San Francisco this coming weekend.

That is a tougher road trip for the Red Storm faithful.

It would have been interesting to see if there would have been an outcry of favoritism on social media had St. John’s made it to the Final Four in San Antonio since Queens native Ian Eagle would be handling the play-by-play duties.

Ian is a total pro who calls things down the middle, but when did that ever stop keyboard warriors from making spurious complaints?

CBS does impressive job in honoring the late Greg Gumbel

The CBS and Turner March Madness broadcasters did an impressive job paying tribute to the late Greg Gumbel who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in late December. Gumbel was a fixture hosting “Selection Sunday,” as well as anchoring the studio desk for NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for years.

Adam Zucker has done an admirable job replacing Gumbel.

Paying Tribute to George Foreman

The passing of two-time heavyweight boxing champion, as well as 1968 Olympics gold medal winner, George Foreman understandably elicited an outpouring of tributes. Foreman was the last surviving member of the triumvirate of heavyweight legends who fought each other in the 1970s. The other two of course were Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

George Foreman, by his own admission, was not an upbeat personality to fans and media when he was in his prime as a boxer. He became a cuddly personality when he was asked to promote an indoor grill which would feature his name. It has been estimated Foreman earned well over $100 million in royalties from sales of his eponymous grill.

NBC announces broadcasting rights to the Olympics through 2036

It was not that long ago when NBC Sports’ biggest rights property was the National Hockey League. The NHL has moved over to ESPN and Warner Media, but NBC has become a major player again in the sports world. Last week, it announced it had retained the rights to the Olympics through 2036. It will start broadcasting NBA games again this fall. Finally, executives at the Peacock Network have admitted they are interested in picking up the baseball package which ESPN has said it will give up in 2026.

Documentary on Chicago Hounds of Major League Rugby coming soon to Roku

Rugby has been a niche sport in the United States, but it enjoys immense popularity in many other parts of the world. Roku will soon be launching a documentary series on the Chicago Hounds of Major League Rugby. Rugby players may very well be the toughest athletes of all.

It is to be seen whether “United States of Rugby” will augment that sport’s fan base here.

RIP Lenny Schultz

I was saddened to learn of the passing of comedian Lenny Schultz who was a particular favorite of David Letterman. Schultz was a gym teacher in Queens while he was trying to get himself established in showbiz. He was known for conducting basketball clinics at the Rego Park Jewish Center. He was 91.

Remembering Jesse Colin Young

Folk singer Jesse Colin Young, who was born Perry Miller in Flushing, also left us last week. He is best known for being the lead singer on the Youngbloods’ 1969 hippie-ish anthem, “Get Together.” He was 83.

