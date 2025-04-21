Letters from The Beyond: From Jackie Robinson to the 30 Owners – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Jackie Robinson para los 30 Propietarios

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dear owners of the multi-billion dollar Major League Baseball entertainment industry:

The week that bears my name has ended, and those in my community and I are plunged into a troubling and overwhelming sadness.

Because the purpose of this week is to remember with fondness and optimism that on April 15, 1947, at the age of 28, I made my debut with the Dodgers, ending the racial discrimination in professional baseball that had existed for 60 years.

Immediately after that contract of mine, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Larry Doby, who was the first Black player in the American League, also made it to the Majors with the Indians, and many more. We had more than 80 African Americans in those Leagues, which played with only 16 teams.

Now with 30 clubs, there are 68, and each year there are fewer.

Who is responsible for such a disaster?

You know better than I do, even though I am in this More Here, which you call the The Beyond, where we know everything.

The Mets just celebrated, with great pomp at Citi Field, what they call the New York Mets Black Legacy Game.

But, well, they don’t have a single Black person born in the United States, just as the Dodgers don’t.

Imagine, you all 30 owners, that the Dodgers, the team that ended discrimination 78 years ago!, have only signed Mookie Betts, who is mixed race, and Dave Roberts, who is mixed race.

We Black people have been a shining story in the Major Leagues. Much of the success over the last 80 years is due to us. We have played on par with white people, and sometimes better.

My journey to this More Here was on October 24, 1972, at the age of 53, when it seemed that integration in the Major Leagues would be a success forever. What a disappointment! We are once again on the path to discrimination.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has heard the cry of alarm. You know that Blackness is marginalized in baseball, the entire universe of our sport knows it too… But everyone turns a deaf ear.

Please, integrate, instead of discriminating…

Jackie.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Jackie Robinson para los 30 Propietarios

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Señores dueños de la multimillonaria industria del espectáculo de Grandes Ligas:

Ha terminado la semana que lleva mi nombre, y los de mi comunidad y yo estamos sumidos en una preocupante y agobiante tristeza.

Porque el objetivo de esta semana es recordar con cariño y optimismo, que el 15 de abril de 1947, a mis 28 años, hice la aparición con los Dodgers, acabando con la discriminación racial en el beisbol profesional, que había existido durante 60 años.

En seguida, después de aquel contrato mío, llegaron también a las Mayores, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Larry Doby, quien fue el primer negro en la Liga Americana, con los Indios y muchos más. Tuvimos hasta más de 80 negros afroamericanos en aquellas Ligas, que jugaban con solo 16 equipos.

Ahora con 30 clubes, hay 68 y cada año son menos.

¿Quién o quiénes son responsables de tal desastre?

Ustedes lo saben mejor que yo, no obstante que estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, donde lo sabemos todo.

Los Mets acaban de celebrar, a toda pompa en su Citi Field, eso que llaman, New York Mets Black Legacy Game.

Pero, bueno, si ellos no tienen ni un solo negro puro y nacido en Estados Unidos, como tampoco lo tienen los Dodgers.

Imagínense ustedes, los 30 propietarios, que los Dodgers, ¡el equipo que acabó con la discriminación hace 78 años!; solamente ha contratado a Mookie Betts, quien es mulato y a Dave Roberts, mestizo.

Los negros hemos sido una brillante historia en Grandes Ligas. Gran parte del éxito en los últimos 80 años se debe a nosotros. Hemos jugado a la altura de los blancos y, a veces mejor.

Mi viaje a este Más Acá fue el 24 de octubre de 1972, a mis 53 años, cuando parecía que la integración en Grandes Ligas sería un éxito para siempre. ¡Gran desencanto! Estamos otra vez en vías a la discriminación.

El comisionado, Rob Manfred, ha oído el grito de alarma, ustedes conocen que la negrura es marginada en el beisbol, el mundo entero de nuestro deporte también lo sabe… Pero todos se hacen los sordos.

Integren, por favor, en vez de discriminar…

Jackie.

