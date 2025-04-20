Valuable Worker in Service to the Nation – Valioso Trabajador al Servicio de la Patria

Error Against Concepción in the HOF, Because His Exemplary Life Was Ignored

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) A journalistic piece about David Concepción, written by Miguel Dupouy, points out that to make it into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, big leaguers only need to have posted outstanding numbers at the end of their careers.

The Votes Wouldn’t Be Necessary

Absolute ignorance, rampant ignorance. If that were the case, just looking at those numbers would elevate or disempower the candidates. The votes of more than 400 journalists, who spend every December investigating what they were like and what they were like in their private lives, wouldn’t be necessary.

These Don’t Deserve Cooperstown

If it were as Miguel wrote, after copying all the numbers David posted, there would be no criticism of the selections of Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, who were sold to gamblers, according to letters signed by themselves. No one would argue that Ferguson Jenkins and Orlando Cepeda shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame, as they were tried and convicted for drug trafficking. Cepeda was convicted twice.

No one would object to the selection of mid-level baseball players, such as designated hitters David Ortiz, Harold Baines, Frank Thomas, and Edgar Martínez.

If only the cold numbers counted, and not the candidates’ human values, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Mark McGwire, Francisco Rodríguez, and Manny Ramírez would have long since occupied places in the Hall of Fame.

I don’t vote for a good hitter who beat his wife and wanders the streets drunk looking for someone to hit.

David Concepción’s Exemplary Life

Luis Dupouy doesn’t know that David Concepción, due to his exemplary private life, has as much merit to be inducted into Cooperstown as those baseball numbers that he, Luis, copied.

Luis says, when presenting what he wrote: “David Concepción and his chances of becoming a member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.”

I say “don’t know” because I refuse to believe it was a willful omission, which would be criminal.

Of course, it’s the obligation of good journalists—the good ones, the truly professional ones!—to investigate all the details of these cases and learn how and why big leaguers are inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

A Good Worker After Retirement

When David retired after the 1988 season, he had earned $6,308,000 as a big leaguer. Enough to generate, through any bank, annual interest that would have allowed him to live like a millionaire.

In addition to that capital, he had earned another $4 million from playing cards, souvenirs, autograph signings, and commercials on radio, television, and in the press.

But he didn’t sit back and live the useless life of a bum. What he did was manage the Aragua Tigers, grateful because it was the team that established him as a professional baseball player, not because he needed what they paid him.

Meanwhile, he invested his money in the purchase of land suitable for farming, in a fleet of trucks, and in a tractor that he drove himself for many years. He has been a remarkable worker and businessman, for the good of his home and his country.

Delia, David’s Beautiful Wife

His home, by the way, has always been with his wife from his youth during his early days in the Major Leagues, the beautiful Delia. They have three children, David Alejandro, David Eduardo, and Daneska.

David will celebrate his 77th birthday with them in a few days, on June 17th. During his 15 years as a candidate for the Hall of Fame, which was the maximum at the time, he never received more than 16.9 percent of the vote, his total from 1998. The Veterans Committee gave him 50% in 2011, but zero votes in 2014.

Luis Dupouy says he considers David Concepción worthy of a niche in the Cooperstown mansion. But ignoring so many of the hero’s personal merits harms him in that opinion.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Valioso Trabajador al Servicio de la Patria

Error Contra Concepción en HOF, Porque Omiten su Vida Ejemplar

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Un trabajo periodístico acerca de David Concepción, que firma Miguel Dupouy, señala que para llegar al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, los bigleaguers solamente deben haber dejado números sobresalientes al final de sus carreras.

No Harían Falta los Votos

Desconocimiento absoluto, ignorancia galopante. De ser así, solo con ver esos números elevarían o no a los candidatos. No harían falta los votos de más de 400 periodistas, que nos pasamos cada mes de diciembre, investigando cómo fueron y qué fueron ellos en sus vidas privadas.

Estos No Merecen Cooperstown

De ser como escribió Miguel, después de copiar cuanto número dejó David, no habría críticas sobre las elecciones de Ty Cobb y Tris Speaker, vendidos a unos apostadores, según cartas firmadas por ellos mismos; no se opinaría que Ferguson Jenkins y Orlando Cepeda no deben estar en el Hall de la Fama, pues fueron enjuiciados y sentenciados por tráfico de drogas. Cepeda dos veces.

Nadie opinaría contra las elecciones de medios peloteros, como los bateadores designados, David Ortiz, Harold Baines, Frank Thomas y Edgar Martínez.

Si solo valieran los fríos números y no igualmente los valores humanos de los candidatos, hace rato ocuparían nichos en el Hall de la Fama, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Mark McGwire, Francisco Rodríguez y Manny Ramírez.

Yo no voto por un buen bateador que haya golpeado a su esposa y ande borracho por las calles buscando a quién pegarle.

Ejemplar Vida de David Concepción

Luis Dupouy no sabe que David Concepción, por su ejemplar vida privada, tiene tantos méritos para ser elevado a Cooperstown, como por esos numeritos de pelotero que él, Luis, copió.

Dice Luis, al presentar lo que escribió: “David Concepción y sus posibilidades de ser Miembro del Templo de los Inmortales de Cooperstown”.

Digo que “no sabe”, porque me niego a creer que haya sido una omisión voluntaria, lo que sería criminal.

Por supuesto, es obligación de los buenos periodistas, ¡los buenos, los realmente profesionales!, investigar todos los pormenores de estos casos y saber cómo y por qué se entronizan a los bigleaguers en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Buen Trabajador Luego de Retirarse

Cuando David se retiró, después de la temporada de 1988, había cobrado como bigleaguer, seis millones 308 mil dólares. Suficiente para producir, a través de cualquier banco, intereses anuales que le hubieran permitido vivir en plan de millonario.

Además de tal capital, había cobrado otros cuatro millones por las barajitas, souvenirs, firma de autógrafos y anuncios comerciales en radio, televisión y prensa.

Pero no se sentó a llevar la vida inútil de un vago. Lo que hizo fue dirigir a los Tigres de Aragua, agradecido porque fue el equipo que lo consagró como profesional en el beisbol, no porque necesitara lo que le pagaban.

Mientras tanto, invertía su dinero en la compra de tierras aptas para la agricultura, en una flota de camiones y en un tractor que manejó él mismo durante muchos años. Ha sido un notable trabajador y empresario, en bien de su hogar y de su Patria.

Delia, Preciosa Esposa de David

Su hogar, por cierto, ha sido siempre al lado de su esposa de la juventud en sus comienzos en Grandes Ligas, la preciosa Delia. Tienen tres hijos, David Alejandro, David Eduardo y Daneska.

David celebrará con ellos, dentro de pocos días, el 17 de junio, sus 77 años de edad. Durante los 15 años de candidato para el Hall de la Fama, que era el máximo entonces, nunca obtuvo más del 16.9 por ciento de los votos, su total de 1998. Los Comités de Veteranos le dieron el 50 % en 2011, pero cero votos en 2014.

Luis Dupouy, dice considerar a David Concepción digno de un nicho en la casona de Cooperstown. Pero desconocer tantos méritos personales del héroe, le perjudican en esa opinión.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene