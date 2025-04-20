Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza expresses his thoughts on support from fan base: ‘It’s great, that’s why they are the best fans’

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Citi Field witnessed its second sellout of the 2025 Mets’ regular season Saturday afternoon as fans of the Amazin’ showed up BIG, supporting one of the greatest active sluggers in the game Juan Soto, a multiple-time LatinoMVP award winner (2021: NL & 2024: AL).

The 26-year-old of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, off to a slow start for his superstar capabilities entering Saturday on a .225 batting average (16-71), felt the immense love from Mets fans, recording two hits and a clutch RBI in New York’s 3-0 shutout victory over the Cardinals.

Following the win, Hector Beauchamp of Latino Sports, asked Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza about the support from Mets fans to Soto, the entirety of the team and their willingness to go to ‘war’ for their team.

“It feels amazing,” Mendoza said in the postgame press conference.” It is a good feeling knowing that the ballpark is going to be packed and the fanbase is going to be right behind you. Not only are we feeling it, but the other team is feeling it. You can see that guy on the mound from the other team, the dugout—it’s an environment that people (opponents) probably don’t want to come around here.”

“And that’s what you want. It’s great, that’s why they are the best fans.”

To watch Hector’s question and Mendoza’s answer in Saturday’s postgame press conference, check out SNY’s profile on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the link provided (HERE).

