Paige Was Not the First Black Pitcher in MLB – Paige No Fue el Primer Pitcher Negro en MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

William Sherman, of Newark, New Jersey, asks: “In a book titled, The Book of Lists, Leroy (Satchel) Paige appears on page 356, with a photo, and they claim he was the first black pitcher in the Major Leagues, which I think is a mistake. What do you have to say?”

Dear friend Will: You’re correct. Paige reached the majors with the Indians on July 9, 1948. And about a year earlier, Dan Bankhead had appeared with the Dodgers on August 26, 1947.

Elbano Gudiño, from Charallave, opines: “The idea that, ‘if Pete Rose is brought to Cooperstown, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Alex Rodriguez should also be brought in,’ makes no sense. They aren’t execrated from baseball; they’re still there. They don’t get, or didn’t get, the necessary votes. On the other hand, Rose wasn’t even given a chance to appear on the ballot. The sanction was very unfair and harsh. Now, whether he’s elected or not, posthumously, it makes no sense. His family will feel compensated on his behalf. His pardon in life would have been wonderful.”

Jesus Salcido, from Nogales, asks: “Why is Mike Trout always hurt?”

Dear friend Chucho: The human bodies are different when it comes to reacting to the tremendous effort it takes to play every day in the Major Leagues.

Álvaro Reyes M. from Querétaro comments: “Yellow journalism against you. I’ve read your precious works about David Concepción and Salvador Pérez, which have been ignored in Venezuela, by those who are quick to censor you because you didn’t vote for Omar Vizquel for the Hall of Fame, or criticized Ronald Acuña when he deserved it. By the way, later on, you acknowledged that Acuña had improved a lot. That’s how those incompetent people are, quick to express negative opinions and always opposed to accepting good work.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a like you.

(En Español)

Paige No Fue el Primer Pitcher Negro en MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo.Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

William Sherman, de Newark, New Jersey, pregunta: “En un libro titulado, The Book of Lists, aparece en la página 356, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, con foto, y afirman que fue el primer pitcher negro en Grandes Ligas, lo que me parece un error. ¿Qué me dice Ud?”

Amigo Will: Estás en lo correcto. Paige llegó a las Mayores, con los Indios, el nueve de julio de 1948. Y cerca de un año antes había aparecido Dan Bankhead, con los Dodgers, el 26 de agosto de 1947.

Elbano Gudiño, de Charallave, opina: “Eso de que `si se lleva a Pete Rose a Cooperstown, también se debe llevar a Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa y Alex Rodríguez, no tiene ni pies ni cabeza. Ellos no están execrados del beisbol, siguen ahí. No consiguen o no consiguieron los votos necesarios. En cambio a Rose, ni siquiera le dieron chance de aparecer en las planillas. Fue muy injusta, dura, la sanción. Ahora, si es elegido o no, post mortem, no tiene ningún sentido. Solo que sus familiares se sentirán compensados en su nombre. Hermoso hubiese sido su perdón en vida”.

Jesús Salcido, de Nogales, pregunta: “¿Por qué siempre está lastimado Mike Trout?”

Amigo Chucho: Los organismos son diferentes al momento de reaccionar, al tremendo esfuerzo que significa jugar todos los días, en Grandes Ligas.

Álvaro Reyes M. de Querétaro, comenta: “Periodismo amarillista contra Usted. He leído sus preciosos trabajos acerca de David Concepción y Salvador Pérez, los cuales no han sido tomados en cuenta en Venezuela, por quienes sí se arrebatan para censurarlo, porque no vote por Omar Vizquel para el Hall de la Fama, o critique a Ronald Acuña cuando bien lo merecía. Por cierto, más adelante, usted reconoció que Acuña había mejorado mucho. Así son esos incapaces, fáciles de opinar en contra y siempre opuestos a aceptar lo bueno que se hace”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

