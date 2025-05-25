There Are Records Almost Impossible to Break – Existen Récords Casi Imposibles de Romper

Who Will Throw Two Perfect Games in a World Series or Three No-Hitters in a Row to Break Records?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Those who keep Major League records have informed me that the number of records considered unbreakable exceeds 500.

Please don’t expect them all to fit in this space.

But I do wonder: Will a pitcher ever throw two perfect games in a World Series, surpassing Don Larsen, who threw one in 1956?

And the other question: “Can anyone throw three consecutive no-hitters and thus break the record of two, held by Johnny Vander Meer since 1938?”

Other seemingly eternal marks are George Brown’s 1.04 ERA in 1904; Nolan Ryan’s 383 strikeouts in 1973; the 116 wins by the Cubs in 1906 and by the Mariners in 2001; the 16 shutouts in a season by George Bradley in 1876 and Grover Cleveland (Pete) Alexander in 1916.

The Little Black Boy of Grace

And the little black boy, whom we all adore for his immense charm, Rickey Henderson, achieved something very difficult to match: 1,406 stolen bases in his 25 seasons; and he led the way in seven consecutive seasons, 1982-1988, with another record, the 130 steals in 1982 were as follows: 94 times at second base, 34 at third base, and twice at home plate.

The record for most consecutive seasons stealing bases is held by Luis Aparicio, with nine, from 1956 to 1964.

Ty Cobb stole home plate 54 times. Let’s see who can top that. And when Cobb retired in 1928, he held 90 records.

The 20 Hardest Wins

If a major league team loses 102 games in a season and wins only 52, it’s respectable to see the performance of a pitcher like Ned Garver, who in 1951 pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals and finished 20-12. He was the only pitcher with that number of wins on a club with that many losses.

It’s very difficult for anyone else to achieve that.

He won 24 Consecutive Games

Carl Hubbell, with the Giants, between July 17, 1936, and May 27, 1937, achieved 24 wins and no losses.

And Home Runs?

Walter Johnson, with the 1916 Senators, pitched 369.2 innings without allowing a single home run.

The Routine of Saving Games

Erick Cagne astonished the baseball world with 84 consecutive saves, between August 28, 2002, and July 3, 2004.

Present: Cy Young

Famous since 1911, when he retired with his unbeaten record of 511 wins, he also holds the record for most innings pitched, which also seems unattainable, given that it was 7,356.0 in 22 seasons.

Furthermore, he is the only one in the Hall of Fame, with 300. or more losses. There were 315.

Due to Lack of Space, Only the List, with Brief Comments

Between June 20, 1901, and August 9, 1906, Jack Taylor pitched 188 consecutive complete games.

The Yankees won 27 World Series; and from 1949 to 1953, they won five consecutive titles.

Nolan Ryan held two records: 5,714 strikeouts and 2,795 walks.

Chief Wilson hit 36 ​​triples in the 1912 season.

Ron Hunt was hit by 50 pitches in the 1971 season, and Hughie Jennings was hit by 51 in 1896.

Sammy Sosa hit 60 or more home runs in each of three seasons.

Joe Sewell went 115 straight games without a strikeout.

Charles (Old Hoss) Radbourn was a 59-game winning pitcher in 1888. And he still had time to lose 13.

Ichiro Suzuki had 262 hits in 2004.

Ed Reulbach pitched two scoreless games in the same afternoon for the Cubs and against the Dodgers. It happened in 1908, on September 26.

Orel Hershiser pitched 59 consecutive scoreless games for the Dodgers in 1988.

Joe DiMaggio hit in 56 consecutive games in 1941.

Cal Ripken appeared in 2,632 consecutive games.

Walter Johnson had 110 shutouts in his career, from 1907 to 1927.

Pete Rose had 4,256 hits.

Fernando Tatis hit two home runs in one inning, both with the bases loaded. He drove in eight runs in that inning.

Mariano Rivera saved 652 games in his 19 seasons with the Yankees, from 1995 to 2013.

Joe Nuxall reached the major leagues as a pitcher for the Reds at the age of 15.

En Español)

Existen Interrogantes Sin Respuestas, Por Ahora

¿Quién Lanzará Dos Juegos Perfectos en una Serie Mundial o Tres Sin Hits,

Consecutivos, para Batir los Récords?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Quienes manejan los récords de Grandes Ligas, me informaron que los considerados imbatibles, pasan de 500.

Por favor, no esperen que quepan todos en este espacio.

Pero sí me pregunto: ¿Alguna vez un lanzador tirará dos juegos perfectos en una Serie Mundial, para superar a Don Larsen, quien lanzó uno en 1956?

Y la otra pregunta: “¿Alguien podrá tirar tres juegos sin hits consecutivos, y así batir el récord de dos, que ostenta Johnny Vander Meer desde 1938?

Otras marcas que parecen eternas son, la de George Brown, efectividad de 1.04, en 1904; la de Nolan Ryan, 383 strikeouts en 1973; los 116 juegos ganados por los Cachorros en 1906 y por los Marineros en 2001; las 16 blanqueadas en una campaña por George Bradley en 1876 y Grover Cleveland (Pete) Alexander, en 1916.

El Negrito de la Gracia

Y el negrito, a quien todos adoramos por su inmensa simpatía, Rickey Henderson, logró algo muy difícil de igualar: 1,406 bases robadas en sus 25 temporadas; y fue líder en siete campañas seguidas, 1982-1988, con otro récord, los 130 robos de 1982, fueron así: 94 veces la segunda, 34 la tercera y en dos oportunidades el home.

El récord de más temporadas seguidas robando bases, lo tiene Luis Aparicio, con nueve, 1956-1964.

Ty Cobb robó el home 54 veces. A ver quién supera eso. Y cuando Cobb se retiró, en 1928, poseía 90 récords.

Las 20 Victorias Más Difíciles

Si un equipo de Grandes Ligas pierde 102 juegos en una temporada y gana apenas 52, es respetable la labor de un pitcher, como Ned Garver, quien en 1951 lanzaba con los Cardenales de San Luis, y terminó con 20-12. El único lanzador con tal número de victorias en un club con esas derrotas.

Muy difícil que alguien más logre eso.

Ganó 24 Juegos Consecutivos

Carl Hubbell, con los Gigantes, entre el 17 de julio de 1936 y el 27 de mayo de 1937, logro 24 victorias sin derrota alguna.

¿Y los Jonrones?

Walter Johnson con los Senadores de 1916, tiró 369.2 innings sin permitir ni un solo jonrón.

Salvador Cotidiano

Erick Cagne asombró al mundo del beisbol, con 84 juegos salvados consecutivos, entre el 28 de agosto de 2002 y el tres de julio del 2004.

Presente: Cy Young

Famoso desde 1911, cuando se retiró con su récord imbatible de 511 victorias, también es dueño de la marca de más innings lanzados, lo que igualmente parece inalcanzable, porque fueron 7,356.0 en 22 temporadas.

Además, es el único en el Hall de la Fama, con 300 o más derrotas. Fueron 315.

Por Falta de Espacio, Solo la Lista, y Breves Comentarios

Entre el 20 de junio de 1901 y el nueve de agosto de 1906, Jack Taylor, tiró 188 juegos completos y consecutivos.

Los Yankees han ganado 27 Series Mundiales; y de 1949 a 1953, ganaron cinco títulos seguidos.

Dos récords de Nolan Ryan: 5,714 strikeouts y 2,795 bases por bolas.

Chief Wilson conectó 36 triples en la temporada de 1912.

Ron Hunt fue golpeado por 50 lanzamientos en la temporada de 1971 y Hughie Jennings por 51 en 1896

Sammy Sosa, 60 y más jonrones en cada una de tres temporadas.

Joe Sewell permaneció 115 juegos en fila sin ser strikeout.

Charles (Old Hoss) Radbourn, fue pitcher ganador de 59 juegos en 1888. Y todavía tuvo tiempo de perder 13.

Ichiro Suzuki conectó 262 hits en 2004.

Ed Reulbach, tiró dos juegos de nueve ceros en una misma tarde para los Cachorros y frente a los Dodgers. Ocurrió en 1908, el 26 de septiembre.

Orel Hershiser hizo 59 ceros consecutivos con los Dodgers, en 1988.

Joe DiMaggio, disparó hits en 56 juegos consecutivos en 1941.

Cal Ripken apareció en 2,632 juegos seguidos.

Walter Johnson fue autor de 110 blanqueadas en su carrera, 1907-1927.

Pete Rose conectó 4,256 hits.

Fernando Tatis, dos jonrones con las bases llenas, en un solo inning,. Impulsó ocho carreras en esa entrada.

Mariano Rivera salvó 652 juegos en sus 19 temporadas con los Yankees, 1995-2013.

Joe Nuxall llegó a Grandes Ligas como pitcher de los Rojos, a los 15 años de edad.

