24 Years Without A Repeat World Series Title – 24 Años Sin Ganador Al Hilo De La Serie Mundial

How can we explain that El Gordo’s last name is Delgado; José’s last name is Altuve; and Lindor’s last name is Francisco?!… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to remember: A few days ago, on August 12th, it was 41 years since Luis Aparicio was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was the fourth Latin American to receive such honors, after Roberto Clemente, Martín Dihigo, and Juan Marichal.

This is part of his speech at the ceremony: “I want to thank my father, who was a much better shortstop than I was, for giving me what I needed to excel in the Major Leagues. Thank you to the fans of Chicago, Baltimore, Boston, and Venezuela for making me so happy. Thank God for so many special moments, like this one.”

** Víctor Robles swung his bat at pitcher Joey L. Estes’s head, with Nolan Ryan-like speed. Estes’s quick reflexes prevented tragedy. Víctor was suspended for 10 games…

** It’s been 24 years—almost a quarter of a century!—without a team winning the World Series two years in a row. And that last time, it was three times: 1998 Yankees 4-Padres 0; 1999 Yankees 4-Braves 0; 2000 Yankees 4-Mets 1. Now the Dodgers are looking for their second straight win in the Fall Classic…

-o-o-o-

Never try to kiss someone in the dark… It’s much sexier under the nose… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Yankees Magazine published an interesting interview with Gerrit Cole, talking about his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent at the beginning of the year. Cole is very optimistic…

** Speaking of pitchers, Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start for the Dodgers against the Padres this afternoon. He said his right thigh feels fine, having been hit by a pitch for the second time this year. Manager Dave Roberts informed reporters that trainers say the Japanese pitcher is in perfect condition.

-o-o-o-

Beer and Margaritas are the only ladies in the world of alcoholic beverages. Around them, rum, aguardiente, tequila, whiskey, wine, anise, champagne, Baileys, punch, cocktails, Cuba Libre, rue, Irish coffee, the “Put all”… liquor is a truly masculine world.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

