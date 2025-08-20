Behind The Smile: Francisco Lindor to debut Sunday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

New MLB Network Presents documentary Chronicles Lindor’s journey from Puerto Rico to the bright lights of New York

Aug. 19, 2025 – With the New York Mets in the heat of a Postseason race, MLB Network will debut Behind The Smile: Francisco Lindor on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, the latest installment of the MLB Network Presents documentary series. New and exclusive access to Lindor and his family will be featured as the program peels back the curtain on the five-time All-Star, who plays with unbridled joy. Baseball luminaries will discuss Lindor’s rise to stardom, including current Cincinnati Reds manager and former Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, Mets Hall of Famer David Wright, Mets owner Steve Cohen, current Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. Lindor opens up on his baseball journey and what drives him to succeed and makes him tick by remarking, “Baseball has always been kind of a coping mechanism. When things were bad, I would go to the baseball field. When things were bad, I would swing a bat. When things were bad, I would play wall ball, because that was the thing that I love to do the most.” A clip from Behind The Smile: Francisco Lindor can be viewed here. Following its debut on Aug. 31, Behind The Smile: Francisco Lindor will re-air on Labor Day, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Emerging as a young star in Cleveland to his highly publicized struggles and perseverance under the weight of playing for a new team in a new city, with a franchise-record contract is deeply explored. Lindor says on the show, “The path wasn’t easy, and every year it teaches me something new, but all these things are helping me grow and become Francisco Lindor.” With a desire to bring home a World Series title that burns to this day, the magic of delivering time and time again during New York’s 2024 Postseason run are well-documented throughout the program.

MLB Network Insider and longtime New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman and WFAN New York Radio host and Mets fanatic Evan Roberts provide color on Lindor’s place in the New York sports scene and what he means to the city, the franchise and the incredibly passionate Mets fan base. Lindor says on the show reflecting on his 11 years in the big leagues, including the last five playing in the biggest city in the country, “There were a lot of lessons that I learned, that helped me continue to grow and become more mature.”

The program provides a look at Lindor away from the baseball field, with the love for his family rooted in his being. Lindor’s wife Katia and his sister Legna explain how much of an impact Lindor makes on people’s lives away from the diamond, and how he’s able to make such a positive impact on his family and the community.

Produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team, Behind The Smile: Francisco Lindor, is the fourth MLB Network Presents documentary to feature an active player, following prior documentaries on Freddie Freeman this past July, Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2021 and Mike Trout in 2017.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

