Yankees Reinforced with Cam Schlittler – Yankees Reforzados con Cam Schlittler

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: It happened a day like today 111 years ago, in the afternoon, when 19-year-old prospect Babe Ruth, from whom much was expected as a pitcher when he reached the Major Leagues, pitched a complete game in Triple-A for Providence against Toronto.

The youngster allowed only one hit, left seven struck outs, and walked one. In the sixth inning, Ruth hit his only home run in the minors, which was also the only run scored in that game. The following year, he was already in the Major Leagues with the Red Sox. He posted a 22-9 record in Triple-A, but at bat, he only hit 231 and that home run.

** This year, the Red Sox had to place outfielder Roman Anthony on the disabled list due to left side soreness…

** Manager Aaron Boone (Yankees), believes Cam Schlittler will be a strong support in the rotation to qualify…

In India, they found a donkey with an IQ of 138. The poor guy has no friends, because nobody likes an intelligent donkey… Joey Adams.

** Right-hander Schlittler has arrived at the Yankees at the perfect time, as he’s a strong cornerstone of the rotation and one of the best rookies in all of baseball…

** He’s started nine games, his ERA is 2.61, with two wins and two losses, and WATCH OUT! In 48.1 innings pitched, he’s already struck out 54 batters…

** He’s 24 years old and was signed by the Yankees in 2022, coming from Northeastern University in Boston…

** The Indians, who haven’t won a World Series in 77 years, will win it when they’re called the Indians again…

** Aaron Judge’s charitable foundation, chaired by his mother, Patty, prepares fields for children and young people to play baseball, while also donating scholarships. Every year they have millions of dollars…

A sign at El Camarón Borracho in Miami Beach: Shirtless men are not served. Blouseless ladies are not charged.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Yankees Reforzados con Cam Schlittler

ME 109 CITO.

O Cleopatra o Cleopalante.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para Recordar: Hace ahora 111 años, de la tarde, cuando el prospecto Babe Ruth, de 19 años y de quien esperaban tanto como lanzador cuando llegara a Grandes Ligas, lanzó juego completo en Triple A, para el Providence frente al Toronto.

El muchacho permitió solamente un hit, dejó a siete struck outs y pasó a uno por bolas. En el sexto Inning, lo que hizo Ruth fue sacar el único jonrón suyo en las menores, el cual fue también la única anotación de ese juego. El año siguiente ya estaba en las Grandes Ligas con los Medias Rojas. Dejó en Triple A record de 22-9, pero al bate, nada más que 231 y ese cuadrangular.

** Los Medias Rojas de este año tuvieron que enviar al outfielder, Roman Anthony, a la lista de los lesionados, por dolores en el costado izquierdo…

** El mánager, Aaron Boone (Yankees), considera que Cam Schlittler será fuerte soporte en la rotación, para alcanzar la clasificación…

En la India encontraron a un burro con IQ de 138. El pobre no tiene amigos, porque a nadie le gusta un burro inteligente… Joey Adams.

** El derecho Schlittler ha llegado a los Yankees en el mejor momento, porque es columna fuerte en la rotación y uno de los mejores novatos de todo el beisbol…

** Ha abierto nueve juegos, su fectividad es de 2.61, dos victorias dos derrotas y ¡OJO!: en 48.1 innings lanzados, ya ha dejado struck outs a 54 bateadores…

** Está en sus 24 años y fue firmado por los mismos Yankees en 1922, procedente a la Northeastern University, de Boston…

** Los Indios, quienes no han podido ganar una Serie Mundial en 77 años, la ganarán cuando vuelvan a llamarse Indios…

** La fundación caritativa de Aaron Judge, que preside su mamá, Patty, prepara campos para que niños y jóvenes jueguen beisbol, a la vez que dona becas de estudio. Cada año disponen de millones de dólares…

Letrero en El Camarón Borracho, de Miami Beach: A hombres sin camisa, no se les sirve. A damas sin blusa, no se les cobra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5