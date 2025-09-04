Miguel Matos named head of MLB’s Dominican Republic office

Longtime MLB Employee Will Assume Oversight of Administrative and Operations Functions in DR Office

Major League Baseball today announced that Miguel Matos, who has been Director of International Operations since 2023, has also assumed the duties of the head of the MLB’s Dominican Republic office.

Matos has been a part of MLB’s staff in the Dominican Republic since 2012, beginning as an intern and then assistant in the baseball operations department before eventually assuming responsibility for many of the department’s functions, including amateur player registration, technology and data acquisition, and scouting and development efforts. In his prior role, he also led showcases, training programs, and coach development programs in both established and emerging baseball markets. Matos has worked extensively with clubs and has most recently overseen the growth of MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program, an initiative designed in collaboration with independent trainers to develop international baseball while addressing important market issues. Matos will continue to report to Rebecca Seesel, MLB’s Vice President of International Operations.

Seesel said of Matos’s new role: “Major League Baseball is pleased to announce Miguel as head of the office. Miguel’s 13 years of experience working with the many stakeholders across the Dominican Republic make him well positioned to lead both our day-to-day operations and our efforts to confront the challenges facing the baseball community within the country.”

Matos, who received a degree in Systems Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra, will continue to focus on issues related to the amateur signing system in addition to taking on administrative oversight of the office. He will work closely on these matters with Nelson Cruz, Special Advisor to Baseball Operations, and Henry Gonzalez, Director of International Operations, among others.

Information courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports