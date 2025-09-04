Yankees to host Spanish language media for third annual Hispanic Heritage Media Day on Sept. 10

Image Credit: Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees recently announced that they will be hosting the third annual Hispanic Heritage Media Day on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at Yankee Stadium. In anticipation of Hispanic Heritage Month, this invitation-only event for Spanish language media is a regular season-ending culmination of the monthly Spanish language press conferences that the Yankees have hosted throughout the last two decades and recognizes the gratitude the Yankees have for the Spanish language media in their service to fans and the community.

The event will include various media opportunities held in Spanish, highlighted by a roundtable hosted by the Spanish language radio voice of the Yankees, Rickie Ricardo, which will include ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas, MLB Network Analyst Yonder Alonso, MLB Network Reporter Jon Morosi and Telemundo Reporter Verónica Contreras.

Additionally, Spanish language media will have separate press sessions throughout the day with Yankees pitcher Max Fried and manager Aaron Boone. Spanish language media will also have the ability to participate in media scrums with select players and coaches during Yankees batting practice.

Following the full program of activities, Spanish language media will be treated to a catered dinner from Legends Hospitality, featuring classic Latin fare as curated by Dominican native chef Carlos Monegro.

Additionally, all Spanish language media attending the game that evening will also receive a customized Hispanic Heritage Media Day embroidered Yankees cap.

Information courtesy of the YES Network and the New York Yankees

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports