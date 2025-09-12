Shake it, shake it, it’ll get naked!… Anonymous

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: The 1941 Yankees had four inductees in their everyday lineup who made it to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame: Joe DiMaggio, CF; Phil Rizzuto, SS; Joe Gordon, 2B; and Charlie Keller, 3B.

That was when they set the record for hitting home runs in 18 consecutive games. The Yankees themselves hold the current record, with 31, set between May 26 and July 2, 2019.

Best Prospect

The brightest prospect in all of the minors this year has been 19-year-old Konnor Griffin, shortstop for the Pirates in the Class A Florida League. Beisbol América says that, in addition to his remarkable defensive skills, he’s the best hitter in his division, as well as the fastest baserunner and the best baserunner.

Mets, On the Gravy Train

The Mets, second in the East behind the Phillies, will surpass three million season tickets sold during their final three home games of the year, for the first time since Citi Field opened in 2009.

Those games will be with the visiting Nationals, from Friday the 19th to Sunday the 21st. You’re doing great, guys, doing great!

Tears at Wrigley Field

There will be much sadness and thousands of tears at Wrigley Field, because one of the Cubs’ most beloved players, Anthony Rizzo, will say goodbye to baseball as a player, throwing out the first pitch of a game. He will now be an ambassador for the same team from the north side of Chicago.

Rizzo also played with the Padres and Yankees, and was loved by fans in San Diego and New York, especially for his total dedication to the team in pursuit of every victory. In total, he appeared in 14 seasons, 10 in Chicago, as a first baseman. He turned 36 and posted records of .261 batting average, 303 home runs, and 965 RBIs.

We journalists were always treated very well by Anthony…

Thank you. And good luck, dear friend.

Triste Adiós Para Un Pelotero Muy Alegre

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes Para Recordar: Los Yankees de 1941, tenían en la alineación diaria a cuatro que llegaron al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, Joe DiMaggio, CF; Phil Rizzuto, SS; Joe Gordon 2B; y Charlie Keller, 3B.

Fue cuando impusieron el récord de conectar jonrones en 18 juegos consecutivos. Los mismos Yankees tienen el actual récord, con 31, impuesto entre el 26 de mayo y el dos de julio de 2019.

El Mejor Prospecto

El más brillante en todas las menores este año ha sido Konnor Griffin, de 19 años, shortstop de los Piratas en la Liga de Florida, Clase A. Dice Beisbol América, que, además de sus notables habilidades defensivas, es el mejor bateador en su categoría, igual que el corredor más rápido y el que mejor corre las bases.

Emparrandados los Mets

Los Mets, segundos en el Este, tras los Phillies, pasarán de los tres millones de boletos vendidos en la temporada, durante los tres juegos de home club finales del año, y por primera vez, desde que en el 2009, inauguraron Citi Field.

Esos juegos serán con los Nationals de visita, del viernes 19 al domingo 21. ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

Lágrimas en Wrigley Field

Habrá mucha tristeza y miles de lágrimas en Wrigley Field, porque uno de los más queridos jugadores de los Cachorros, Anthony Rizzo, dirá adiós al beisbol como pelotero, lanzando la primera pelota de un juego. Ahora será embajador del mismo equipo del norte de Chicago.

Rizzo también jugó con Padres y Yankees, e igualmente en San Diego y en Nueva York fue amado por los fanáticos, especialmente por su entrega total al equipo en busca de cada victoria. En total apareció en 14 temporadas, 10 en Chicago, como primera base. Ha cumplido 36 años y dejó récords de .261 de promedio al bate, 303 jonrones y 965 carreras impulsadas.

Los periodistas siempre fuimos muy bien tratados por Anthony…

Gracias. Y buena suerte, querido amigo.

