Yankees Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Media Day at Yankee Stadium

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees honored Hispanic Heritage Media Day this past Wednesday with a full afternoon of events at Yankee Stadium that highlighted the rich contributions of Latino players, media, and culture to the game of baseball.

The day began at 3:00 P.M. ET as members of the Latin media gathered in Yankee Stadium’s Press Conference Room for introductory remarks. Left-handed pitcher Max Fried was among the first to meet with reporters before Yankees manager Aaron Boone followed, offering his insights on the team and the significance of celebrating Latino heritage.

The heart of the day came with the Yankees batting practice media session and roundtable discussion, where a stellar panel of Latino voices in sports media engaged in dialogue about baseball’s cultural impact. The panel featured WADO play-by-play announcer Rickie Ricardo, ESPN’s Enrique Rojas, MLB Network analyst Yonder Alonso, MLB reporter Jon Morosi, and Telemundo anchor Verónica Contreras.

Each shared their personal journeys and perspectives on how baseball serves as a unifying cultural force across the Hispanic community.

Latino Sports was also on hand to present Yankees pitcher Luis Gil with his 2024 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award, recognizing his breakout season and dominant presence on the mound. Receiving the honor at Yankee Stadium underscored the pride and visibility of Latino players at the highest level of the game.

Among the players reflecting on the celebration was Oswaldo Cabrera, who spoke to Latino Sports about what it means to carry his Venezuelan roots onto the field.

“I’m very proud to be Venezuelan,” Cabrera said. “The people are very warm and welcoming, and it’s important for me to represent them with everything I do on the field.”

Detroit Tigers star Javier Báez also shared his perspective, noting the pride he carries for Puerto Rico.

“My pride of being Puerto Rican comes from the flag and representing it with respect and pride always,” Báez said, echoing the passion and symbolism that drives so many Latino players in Major League Baseball.

The evening concluded with a celebratory dinner followed by Ricardo and Francisco Rivera throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in the Bronx.

The third annual Hispanic Heritage Media Day hosted by the Yankees was more than just a celebration; it was a reminder of the vibrancy and influence of Latino culture on baseball and the generations of fans who embrace it.

