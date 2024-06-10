Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 10th – Aaron Judge of the Yankees named American League Player of the Week; Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers named National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been selected the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Judge earned his eleventh career Player of the Week Award and his second of the 2024 season after previously winning earlier this year on May 20th. The Yankees captain is one of 10 players in the AL to win 10 awards after he also won twice in 2023 (May 22nd and September 25th); three times in 2022 (July 25th, August 1st and October 6th); once in 2021 (May 17th); once in 2020 (August 3rd); and twice in 2017 (June 12th and September 25th). Overall, it is the fifth honor for the Yankees this season as Judge joins teammates Anthony Rizzo, who won on April 29th, and Juan Soto, who won on April 1st and June 3rd. Soto and Judge are the first pair of AL teammates to be named Player of the Week multiple times in a single season since José Ramírez and Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians each won two weekly awards during the 2017 season. Hernández claimed his second career honor and first in the NL after previously winning on August 16, 2021 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He is the second Dodger to win the award this season after his teammate Shohei Ohtani took home honors on May 6th. With the win, the Yankees’ 143 Player of the Week Awards since 1973 are tied for most in Baseball with the Boston Red Sox, while the Dodgers rank second with 132 awards.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (*@thejudge44)

The 32-year-old hit .500 (10-for-20) with three homers, 12 RBI, three doubles, a triple, seven walks, eight runs scored, a stolen base, a 1.200 slugging percentage and .630 on-base percentage in six games last week.

The California native led the Majors in RBI, slugging and OPS (1.830); tied for the Major League lead in walks, extra-base hits (7), runs and total bases (24); ranked second in batting average; and tied for third in hits (10).

The 2022 AL MVP slugged two home runs on Saturday against the Dodgers and added another solo shot on Sunday as he recorded three straight multi-hit games in the series. Saturday marked his second multi-homer game of the year and his 36 th career multi-homer game, which are the most in the Majors since his debut in 2016. His 36 career multi-homer games are the fourth-most in Yankees’ history trailing Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (68 G); Mickey Mantle (46 G); and Lou Gehrig (43 G).

The five-time All-Star has reached base safely in each of his last 35 games over which he is batting .412 (49-for-119) with 18 homers, 41 RBI, 15 doubles, a triple, 32 walks, 39 runs scored, a .536 on-base percentage and a 1.544 OPS. His current 35-game streak is the longest single-season streak of his career and second longest overall behind a 45-game stretch from August 29, 2022 to April 12, 2023.

Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers (@elchino242)

The 31-year-old hit .360 (9-for-25) with four homers, 10 RBI, three doubles, two walks, six runs scored, a stolen base, a .960 slugging percentage and a.429 on-base percentage in six games last week.

The Dominican Republic native tied for the Major League lead in home runs, extra-base hits (7) and total bases (24); led the NL in RBI and slugging; tied for the NL lead in runs scored; and ranked second in OPS (1.389).

The 2021 All-Star recorded four straight multi-hit games from Thursday through Sunday, picking up three hits on Thursday at Pittsburgh and two hits in all three games against the Yankees. It was the fifth time in his career that he had four straight multi-hit games, with all of the previous occurrences coming as a member of the Blue Jays in 2021.

The two-time Silver Slugger matched a career-high six RBI on Saturday, clubbing his second multi-homer game of the year as he hit a solo home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was his fifth career grand slam and his second of the year after also hitting a grand slam on May 11th at Petco Park. Overall, it was his 18th career multi-homer game and his second of the year after he hit two home runs against St. Louis on March 29th.

The outfielder added a home run on Sunday, marking the second time he has homered in back-to-back games this season after also accomplishing the feat on May 5-6th against Atlanta and Miami. His 16 homers and 48 RBI lead the Dodgers this season, ranking seventh among Major League hitters in RBI and tied for seventh in homers with Josh Naylor.

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included catcher Adley Rutschman (.323, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 5 R, .613 SLG), outfielder Anthony Santander (.296, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 5 R, .815 SLG) and starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.19 ERA, 2 GS, 12.1 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 10 SO) of the Baltimore Orioles; designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Alvarez (.391, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 4 2B, 4 BB, 7 R, .826 SLG, .500 OBP), second baseman Jose Altuve (.357, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 5 R), catcher Yainer Diaz (.320, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 4 R, .800 SLG) and starting pitcher Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.00 ERA, 1 GS, 1 CG, 9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 SO) of the Houston Astros; outfielder Hunter Renfroe (.412, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R, .882 SLG, .444 OBP) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (.391, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 3B, 1 BB, 4 R, 2 SB, .739 SLG) of the Kansas City Royals; starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 2 GS, 1 SHO, 15.1 IP, 11 H, 2 BB, 13 SO) of the Blue Jays; outfielder Steven Kwan (.462, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 7 R, .769 SLG, .611 OBP) of the Cleveland Guardians; shortstop Paul DeJong (.292, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 5 R, .750 SLG) and third baseman Lenyn Sosa (.421, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 SB, .632 SLG, .500 OBP) of the Chicago White Sox; catcher Logan O’Hoppe (.471, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 5 R, 1 SB, .765 SLG, .471 OBP) of the Los Angeles Angels; and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (1-0, 1.42 ERA, 2 GS, 12.2 IP, 12 H, 4 BB, 16 SO) of the Detroit Tigers.

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (.448, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 2 BB, 6 R, 1 SB, .759 SLG, .500 OBP) and starting pitcher Matt Waldron (1-0, 1.46 ERA, 2 GS, 12.1 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 SO) of the San Diego Padres; outfielder Heliot Ramos (.429, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 6 BB, 4 R, .905 SLG, .571 OBP) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (.316, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 4 R, .789 SLG) of the San Francisco Giants; outfielder Jesse Winker (.550, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 5 R, 1 SB, .654 OBP) of the Washington Nationals; and starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 SO) of the Dodgers.

