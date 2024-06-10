HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 3RD – JUNE 9TH

A Global Game: The Mets and Phillies made a visit to London this past weekend for MLB's 2024 World Tour - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 9th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

CLUTCH MOMENTS: MJ Melendez ties the game in the ninth

A two-out, two-run, game-tying HR in bottom of the 9th by MJ Melendez! pic.twitter.com/sYNe9xulSr — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2024

Teoscar Hernández giving back to the fans in the Bronx

MLB World Tour 2024: The Mets and Phillies battle in London!

Rafael Devers locking down the Hot Corner

Devers tiene los reflejos al día. pic.twitter.com/M68tJ1tdOa — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 8, 2024

From London: In Game Interview with Francisco Lindor

Obviamente Lindor tenía que ir con la grasa para la #LondonSeries. pic.twitter.com/ZPSirIceD2 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 8, 2024

Spanish Language Broadcast Call of Wilmer Flores’ solo home run in Texas

Yo creo que es muy claro: FLO' ESTÁ EN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E8B16pzslw — SF Gigantes (@SFGigantes) June 8, 2024

Randy Arozarena records his 500th career hit

¡500 HITS! Randy ya suma una gran cantidad de imparables en su carrera en Las Mayores. pic.twitter.com/xrhjeHhHC8 — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 8, 2024

What a play from Gabriel Moreno!

Por algo ganó el Guante de Oro el año pasado. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qqvbv8St29 — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 7, 2024

2023 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Yainer Díaz goes three straight days with a HR

📋 Yainer Díaz: Lunes: jonrón 🚀

Martes: jonrón 🚀

Miércoles: jonrón 🚀 ¡3er día consecutivo! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i2WPSHz8MH — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 5, 2024

Aroldis Chapman hits 103 MPH on the radar gun to strike out Shohei Ohtani

¡Adolis Chapman con el 2do ponche más rápido de la temporada. 103.0 MPH! ⛽ pic.twitter.com/Kd0qXi0pD4 — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 6, 2024

Pregame work with Carlos Correa

Patrick Sandoval goes six innings with seven Ks

¡Patrick Sandoval se puso a recetar chocolates 🍫🍫!

El mexicano ponchó a siete en seis entradas de trabajo en las que solo permitió una carrera. #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/wORJoXyiS6 — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) June 5, 2024

Christopher Morel energizes Wrigley Field with a deep shot to left field

El poder de Morel: 📈 pic.twitter.com/r9uHKG5hd3 — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 5, 2024

WALK OFF HERO: Nick Castellanos calls game in the 10th inning!

2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz from across the diamond!

Los tiros de Elly a primera base son otra cosa. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ADNfKXH33x — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 4, 2024

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter

