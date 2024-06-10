Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 3RD – JUNE 9TH

A Global Game: The Mets and Phillies made a visit to London this past weekend for MLB's 2024 World Tour - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 9th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

CLUTCH MOMENTS: MJ Melendez ties the game in the ninth

Teoscar Hernández giving back to the fans in the Bronx

MLB World Tour 2024: The Mets and Phillies battle in London!

Rafael Devers locking down the Hot Corner

From London: In Game Interview with Francisco Lindor

Spanish Language Broadcast Call of Wilmer Flores’ solo home run in Texas

Randy Arozarena records his 500th career hit

What a play from Gabriel Moreno!

2023 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Yainer Díaz goes three straight days with a HR

Aroldis Chapman hits 103 MPH on the radar gun to strike out Shohei Ohtani

Pregame work with Carlos Correa

Patrick Sandoval goes six innings with seven Ks

Christopher Morel energizes Wrigley Field with a deep shot to left field 

WALK OFF HERO: Nick Castellanos calls game in the 10th inning!

2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz from across the diamond!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

