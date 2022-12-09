Aaron Judge turned down $400 million – Aaron Judge rechazó 400 millones de dólares

“The big leaguers who cross themselves and look at Heaven with stupid faces are superstitious, they are not Catholics”… Fray Salvador de Jesús.-

** What does it take to be able to reject a job offer for 400 million dollars for 10 years, and prefer 360 million for nine seasons?… Well, being called Aaron Judge and that 400 come from the Padres and 360 from the yankees. Club executives invited the slugger to visit San Diego on Wednesday, taking him around Petco Field, taking him to lunch on the Pacific shores and telling him about that many millions. But the gentleman, who will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 26, had his mind on The Bronx and Yankee Stadium

** Aaron Judge made $19 million for this year’s season. So the increase, starting in 2023 and during each of nine years, will be 11 million, that is, up to 40 million per season, a total of 360 million. You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!… ** And what Judge has earned in the six years that he has been a bigleaguer has been 39 million, 526 thousand 100 dollars. It’s something!…

** This month mourned the death of the historic pitcher Gaylor Perry, at 89 years of age, who worked in the Majors between 1962-1983, for 22 years. He left a record of 314-265, 3.11, with 303 complete games, and 53 shutouts. He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1991… ** Dodgers executives continue to clash with much of the press and fans over the need for a shortstop over the departure of Trea Turner. They want to sign Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson, while the opponents insist that it would be better to give the chance to the 23-year-old Cuban from Havana, Miguel Vargas, or to Gavin Lux, who already have time in the minors…

“That defendant said …:” Your Honor, I do not need a defense attorney, since I intend to tell only the truth “”… Joey Adams.

** The 2023 Mets look remarkable, with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer each earning $43 million for services next year alone. They were in the Tigers’ rotation together from 2005 to 2014. And Verlander won the AL Cy Young this year… ** Three teams are after reliever Liam Hendricks, 33, who no longer wants to pitch for the White Sox, but he is signed for 2023 for 14 million, plus a club option for 15 million for 2024.

—————Español—————

Aaron Judge rechazó 400 millones de dólares

“Los bigleaguers que se santiguan y ven con caras de pendejos al Cielo, son supersticiosos, no son católicos”… Fray Salvador de Jesús.-

** ¿Qué se necesita para poder rechazar una oferta de empleo por 400 millones de dólares para 10 años, y preferir 360 millones por nueve temporadas?… Pues, llamarse Aaron Judge y que los 400 provengan de los Padres y los 360 de los Yankees. Los ejecutivos del club invitaron al slugger a visitar San Diego el miércoles, lo pasearon por todo Petco Field, lo invitaron a comer a orillas del Pacífico y le hablaron de esa cantidad de millones. Pero el caballero, quien celebrará sus 31 años de edad el 26 de abril, tenía la mente en El Bronx y Yankee Stadium ** Aaron Judge cobró 19 millones de dólares por la temporada de este año. Así que el aumento, a partir de 2023 y durante cada uno de nueve años, será de 11 millones, o sea, hasta 40 millones por temporada, total de 360 millones. ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!… ** Y lo cobrado por Judge en los seis años que lleva de bigleaguer, ha sido 39 millones, 526 mil 100 dólares. ¡Algo es algo!…

** Este mes se se enlutó al morir el histórico lanzador Gaylor Perry, a los 89 años de edad, quien funcionó en las Mayores entre 1962-1983, durante 22 años. Dejó record de 314-265, 3.11, con 303 juegos completos, y 53 blanqueadas. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1991… ** Ejecutivos de los Dodgers siguen enfrentados con gran parte de la prensa y los fanáticos ante la necesidad un shortstop, por la salida de Trea Turner. Quieren firmar a Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts o Dansby Swanson, mientras los opositores insisten en que mejor sería dar el chance al cubano habanero, Miguel Vargas, de 23 años, o a Gavin Lux, quienes tienen ya tiempo por las menores…

“Aquel acusado dijo …: “Señor juez, no necesito abogado defensor, ya que pienso decir sólo la verdad`”… Joey Adams.

** Los Mets 2023 se ven notables, con Justin Verlánder y Max Scherzer, cada uno cobrando 43 millones de dólares por los servicios de sólo el próximo año. Ellos estuvieron juntos en la rotación de los Tigres, de 2005 hasta 2014. Y Verlánder ganó el Cy Young de la Americana este año… ** Tres equipos están tras del relevista Liam Hendricks, de 33 años, quien ya no quiere lanzar con los Medias Blancas, pero está firmado para 2023 por 14 millones, más una opción del club por 15 millones para 2024.

