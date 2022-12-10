Bogaerts  instead Padres shortstop instead of Tatis

“All the baseball Rules that have changed lately have been against pitchers, such as lowering the mound, the DH, the minimum strike zone… I have told my children for years that I forbid them to get excited about being pitchers” …Gaylord Perry.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Why, for what and how did Aaron Judge leave a higher dollar offer in San Diego than the one he accepted from the Yankees?

He explains it like this:

“First of all, nothing equals the honor of wearing a Yankees uniform; then the glory of being, as they have offered me, the first captain of the team after Derek Jeter; and finally, I don’t care about a few dozen millions, among so many hundreds of millions”.

How wise, sir!

Unfortunate case. How disappointed is a team that signs a shortstop for $340 million and can’t use him at his position?

Well, what the Padres want is to have a shortstop to play every day without causing problems. That’s why they hired the former Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts, for 280 million dollars for 11 seasons.

San Diego’s infield will now be Manny Machado at third, Bogaerts, at shortstop; and H-Seong Kim, second baseman.

When he’s able to play, when he’s not injured for riding motorcycles or suspended for taking banned substances, Fernando Tatis will be used as an outfielder or designated hitter.

The San Diegan priests are hell-bent on fielding a superteam in 2023, so they tried, to no avail, to sign Aaron Judge and another shortstop! Trea Turner.

Speaking of shortstops. The Puerto Rican, from Ponce, Carlos Correa, 28 years old and very prestigious, was about to sign with the Giants yesterday Friday. Correa is one of the best at the position, and in his eight bigleager seasons he has hit .279, 155 home runs and 553 RBIs. They will pay him 330 million for 11 seasons.

Mets pitching. That the Mets sign a new star on the mound every day is not even news anymore, because it happens all the time. I think the problem is going to be how to keep them all active.

I hadn’t finished writing about the signing of the Justin Verlánder-Max Scherzer couple, when they informed me that at City Field they are trying to sign their own free agent, Chris Bassitt.

And along with them three, the man from Barquisimeto, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson and Tylor Megill.

You’re doing good guys, you’re doing good!

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———-Español———-

Bogaerts en vez de Tatis shortstop de los Padres

“Todas las Reglas del beisbol que han cambiado últimamente, han sido contra los lanzadores, como bajar la lomita, el designado, la mínima zona de strike… A mis hijos les he dicho desde hace años que les prohibo entusiasmarse a ser pitchers”… Gaylord Perry.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Por qué, para qué y cómo Aaron Judge dejó en San Diego una oferta mayor en dólares a la que aceptó de los Yankees?

Él lo explica así:

“Primeramente, nada es igual al honor de vestir el uniforme de los Yankees; después, la gloria de ser, como me han ofrecido, el primer capitán del equipo después de Derek Jeter; y por último, nada me importan unas docenas de millones, entre tantos centenares de millones”.

¡Cuánta sapiensia, señor!

Lamentable caso. ¿Cómo de decepcionado ha de sentirse un equipo que contrate por 340 millones de dólares a un shortstop y no pueda utilizarlo en su posición?

Pues, lo que quieren los Padres es tener un shortstop a quien poner en juego todos los días sin que cause problemas. Por eso contrataron al ex de los Medias Rojas, Xander Bogaerst, por 280 millones de dólares para 11 temporadas.

El infield de San Diego ahora será con Manny Machado en tercera, Bogaerts, como shortstop; y H-Seong Kim, segunda base.

Cuando pueda jugar, cuando no esté lesionado por vagabundear con motos o suspendido por meterse sustancias prohibidas, Fernando Tatis será utilizado como outfielder o de bateador designado.

Los curas sandieguinos están empeñados en presentar un super equipo en 2023, por lo que trataron, sin poder, de firmar a Aaron Judge y a ¡otro shortstop! Trea Turner.

Hablando de shortstops. El puertorriqueño, de Ponce, Carlos Correa, de 28 años y mucho prestigio, estaba por firmar con los Gigantes ayer viernes. Correa es de los mejores en la posición, y en sus ocho temporadas de bigleager ha bateado para 279, 155 jonrones y 553 impulsadas. Le pagarán 330 millones por 11 temporadas.

El pitcheo Mets. Que los Mets firmen cada día un nuevo estelar del montículo, ya ni noticia es, porque ocurre a cada rato. Creo que el problema va a ser cómo mantenerlos a todos activos.

No había terminado en mandar lo de la firma de la pareja Justin Verlánder-Max Scherzer, cuando me informan que en City Field tratan de refirmar al agente libre de ellos mismos, Chris Bassitt.

Y junto con ellos tres, el barquisimetano, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson y Tylor Megill.

¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

