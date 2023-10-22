Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

(1) St. Louis CITY SC vs. Wild Card winner

St. Louis ‘ expansion season has been nothing short of remarkable: 57 points, several records, a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth and defying all external expectations. João Klauss , Eduard Löwen , Roman Bürki and the rest of head coach Bradley Carnell’s squad will now look to prove they’re playoff warriors as the West’s road to MLS Cup runs through CITYPARK.

(2) Seattle Sounders FC vs. (7) FC Dallas

Seattle are in strong form, entering the playoffs on a nine-game unbeaten run (4W-0L-5D) that vaulted them into the West’s second seed. The Rave Green, with a veteran core, are back in the playoffs with a point to prove. Meanwhile, Dallas used a 4-1 Decision Day rout of the LA Galaxy to end their streak of pesky draws and prove Jesús Ferreira & Co., could cause damage.

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Vancouver Whitecaps FC

This matchup is a Decision Day (and CCL quarterfinal) rematch after Vancouver rallied for a 1-1 draw against LAFC , who are reigning MLS Cup champions. Dénis Bouanga is in fantastic form, finishing the regular season with 20 goals and seven assists to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi. The Whitecaps’ own star, Ryan Gauld , will look to rebound after missing two penalty kicks against Black & Gold goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau on Saturday.

(4) Houston Dynamo FC vs. (5) Real Salt Lake

Can Houston add a second trophy to their cabinet as head coach Ben Olsen and midfielder Héctor Herrera lead their revival? The 2023 US Open Cup champs sure hope so, clinching home-field advantage after a 3-1 win at Portland on Decision Day. But RSL, even as star striker Cristian Arango (hamstring) recovers from injury, are no pushovers – certainly not while US youth international Diego Luna rounds into form.

