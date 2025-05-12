Carroll’s Column: Evaluating Juan Soto’s First Month as a New York Met

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — After 41 games played and 151 at-bats as a New York Met, Juan Soto has gone on to hit eight home runs and record 19 RBI.

Given the fact he signed the most lucrative contract in baseball history with the Mets last December, it was natural to expect Soto’s first month as a Met would be under a microscope.

Soto’s batting average in April was a very pedestrian .244. To their credit, Mets fans kept their cool and did not make him a major topic on sports talk shows. The fact the Mets were in first place in the National League East made it easier for everyone to be a bit more forgiving.

It was not as if Soto was flailing at pitches out of the strike zone. In fact, Soto’s famous batting eye was as good as advertised as he drew an inordinate number of walks. The outs he made were of the hard-hit variety. Unfortunately for him, they were either hit right at defenders, or they made spectacular catches at his expense.

Being the pro that he is, Juan Soto never lets his frustrations show.

Mets fans got to enjoy the benefits of having Juan Soto on their side last Wednesday when he hit a pair of home runs to lead the Amazin’ to a 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the rubber game of their three-game series in Phoenix The Diamondbacks had taken two out of three from the Mets in Queens the week before, so it was satisfying for them to return the favor.

Former Mets pitcher, and longtime SNY Mets analyst, Ron Darling always said Mets fans had “Mariano Rivera envy” because their team did not have a closer who could match the level of the Yankees’ Hall of Famer.

Mets fans would be wise not to have Aaron Judge envy and accept Juan Soto as a talented player in his own right.

Brett Baty back and forth from Syracuse to Queens

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about Brett Baty being sent down to the AAA farm team, the Syracuse Mets. Although he was betting .204 at the time, Baty was starting to hit when Jeff McNeil returned from the injured list. Baty was a victim of roster musical chairs.

Baty found himself on a JetBlue flight from Syracuse to JFK sooner than he could have imagined because outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker will be out for a while with a strained oblique. He immediately hit like an All-Star upon his return to Flushing.

Mets and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation set to hold online auction

The Mets are holding an online auction to benefit the team’s charitable arm, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation. Among the items up for bid are numerous autographed player jerseys; a private pitching lesson from closer Edwin Diaz; and the opportunity to watch a game with team owner Steve Cohen from his suite.

You can bid by logging onto Mets.com/AmazinAuction.

Congrats to Howie Rose!

Congratulations to longtime Mets radio voice and Cardozo High School alum, Howie Rose for being the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from his alma mater, Queens College.

What’s Next for Adam Ottavino?

It appears Adam Ottavino’s playing career has ended even if the 39-year-old has not announced his retirement formally. The well-traveled native New York relief pitcher has pitched for both the Mets and the Yankees. The Yankees had him back in uniform for a few games in April when they were short in the bullpen for assorted reasons but quickly released him.

The handsome and articulate Ottavino has done some commentary for ESPN in the past, and he has been a panelist on SNY’s daily 6PM show, “Baseball Night in New York.” Last week he returned for his visit after more than a year.

Ottavino reassured Yankees fans that Devin Williams will be a terrific asset for the Bronx Bombers even if he is no longer the closer. “He is one of the best relief pitchers in the game. He did not suddenly forget how to pitch. It takes some players time to get adjusted to playing in New York,” he said.

He told me last year he would be interested in joining the Mets television booth if, and when, Ron Darling or Keith Hernandez decides to retire. Expect SNY to find more spots for Adam this year.

2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner and 2020 World Series champ Justin Turner returns to Queens

Another former Met who is certain to have a career in the broadcast booth is Justin Turner, who at age 40 returned this past weekend to Queens as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Turner has always been known for his sense of humor, and for being one of baseball’s great needlers. “Hey Lloyd, I haven’t read a newspaper since I last saw you!” I gave him a copy of the latest Queens Chronicle, and he was appreciative.

Justin Turner quickly replied, “I am still a ballplayer!” when I asked him if any television sports executives had reached out to him. He is the oldest active player in the majors who is not a pitcher.

Former MLB veteran AJ Pierzynski on the call for Cubs-Mets with Adam Amin on FOX

Former Chicago White Sox catcher AJ Pierzynski called Saturday’s Cubs-Mets game with Adam Amin on FOX. I asked Pierzynski if he ever spoke with the world’s most famous Pale Hose fan, Pope Leo XIV who was born Robert Prevost in Chicago. “I might have. He was not a well-known figure in the Chicago archdiocese at the time. When I was there Barack Obama and Mayor Richard Daley were frequent visitors, so I got to know them well.”

The Five-Borough Mascot Race at Citi Field

Brooklyn is represented by a slice of pizza in the Five-Borough Mascot Race held in the middle of the third inning of every Mets home game. After crossing the finish line first Saturday night, the Brooklyn mascot dissed the Windy City by posting a sign which read “New York Pizza > Deep Dish Pizza (if you can call that pizza.)”

Even the Cubs media relations director conceded our thin slice pizza is superior to its thicker crust Chicago cousin.

Yankees’ organist Paul Cartier with a special touch

The Yankees organist Paul Cartier has a good sense of humor. When first baseman Paul Goldschmidt comes to bat, he plays the theme from the 1965 James Bond film, “Goldfinger.” When it is Jazz Chisholm’s turn to hit, he plays Beginning of the End’s catchy 1971 smash, “Funky Nassau,” in honor of his Bahamian heritage.

Chisholm has been out of action because of a strained right oblique since the end of April, but he is expected to return in early June.

Being a professional athlete in New York offers business opportunities which other markets cannot offer. Chisholm recently became a brand ambassador with an equity interest in a coconut water brand, Once Upon a Coconut. He follows in the footsteps of Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony who a decade ago became an investor in another coconut water brand, PowerCoco. Coconut water offers hydration with fewer sugars and calories than most sports energy drinks. The Coke and Pepsi of the coconut water world in terms of market share are Vita Coco and Zico.

Carmelo Anthony joins NBC’s NBA announcing team

Speaking of Carmelo Anthony, he will be part of NBC’s NBA announcing team beginning this fall. He will also receive basketball’s highest honor, being enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame, on September 6.

VICE Sports launching a new series titled “Sports Gone Wrong” on June 18th

VICE Sports will launch a new series titled “Sports Gone Wrong” on June 18. It will be helmed by former Detroit Pistons center John Salley who has carved out a nice post-NBA career as a comic and actor. The show will look at the various flops, embarrassments, and scandals in athletics. Many will remember Salley from his time as one of the hosts of FS1’s lighthearted “The Best Damn Sports Show.”

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.