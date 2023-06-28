COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF “JIMBO SLICE” ON SATURDAY, JULY 1 LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

JIMBO SLICE TAKES ON SPAIN’S BORIS GARCIA IN A

WELTERWEIGHT CLASH OF A FIVE-FIGHT CARD ON SATURDAY

MIAMI – June 27, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a five-fight Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) card headlined by the return of unbeaten welterweight (170 pounds) “Jimbo Slice” (2-0) on Saturday, July 1, live on Paramount+

Saturday’s live Paramount+ stream will begin with a 30-minute COMBATE GLOBAL pre-show at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary bout at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

The 27-year-old Jimbo Slice, aka Jimmie Pace, Jr., of Miami will make his third professional start against Boris Garcia (2-1).

A member of the fast-growing fight team at Goat Shed Academy, Jimbo, a former professional football player, went unbeaten with a 5-0 record as an amateur before bursting onto the professional scene last year and taking out “Big Al” Albert Gonzales, a veteran of seven professional bouts, just one minute into their matchup, by way of TKO with a flurry of punches.

Jimbo returned to action for the first time this year, again stopping his opponent, Jose Matuz of Mexico, inside of the first round (4:36) with an arm triangle choke.

Standing opposite Jimbo, Garcia of Barcelona, Spain is a 33-year-old member of MMA Barcelona Team.

Garcia will return to competition for the first time since July 3, 2021 when he scored a second round (2:41) TKO (punches) on Mohamed Dial.

In a featured flyweight (125 pounds) matchup, Diego “El Terror” Ortiz (10-4) will collide with Elias “El Pescador” Garcia (8-2).

The 34-year-old Ortiz hails from Guatemala City, Guatemala and is fighting out of Tjuana, B.C., Mexico, and is looking to secure his third consecutive victory after defeating each of his last two opponents – Erick Rodriguez and Christian Cerda – by way of submission (rear-naked choke and heel hook) in the third (1:39) and first (1:54) rounds, respectively.

Ortiz has earned 7 of his 10 professional career wins by way of (T)KO or submission.

Like Ortiz, the 30-year-old Garcia, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wis., is seeking his third straight win after defeating each of his first two Combate Global opponents – Ivan Lopez and Leandro Soares – via third round (2:36) submission (rear-naked choke) and unanimous decision, respectively.

Garcia, a former undefeated amateur competitor, has notched 6 of his 8 professional wins by way of (T)KO or submission.

The third main card bout, a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) contest, will pit professional debut competitor Marina Rodriguez (0-0) of Seville, Spain against Lupe “Dynamite Kid” Mateo (0-1) of Miami.

In preliminary bout action, Marcos “El Lobo” Lloreda (12-8) of Miami will face Rogelio Melgoza (5-4) of Albuquerque, N.M.

Kicking off the undercard will be an atomweight clash between Natalie Schlesinger (2-1) of Tinton Falls, N.J. and Stephanie Hernandez (2-1) of Boise, Idaho.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.COMBATEGLOBAL.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.