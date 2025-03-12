COMBATE GLOBAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS: MARITZA SANCHEZ VS KATE BACIK MAIN EVENT, FIVE FIGHTS SET FOR ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ TOMORROW, THURS., MARCH 13

Kate “Queen of the South” Bacik (left) will square off with Maritza Sanchez (right) in the main event of Combate Gloċal’s all women’s fight card, live on YouTube, tomorrow, Thurs., March 13 - Image Credit: Kevin Kleeblat

NEW START TIME ON YOUTUBE

WILL BE 7:30 P.M. ET/4:30 P.M. PT

Nicole Geraldo withdraws from previously announced

atomweight matchup with Janet Garcia due to a medical issue

Tomorrow’s live, worldwide stream on YouTube

marks Combate Global’s premiere in both English and Spanish

on the world’s leading streaming video platform

COMBATE GLOBAL’s all-women’s event, ‘Combate Female’, will proceed with five Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights, including the much-anticipated main event between Maritza Sanchez (6-1) and Kate “Queen of the South” Bacik (5-2), tomorrow, Thursday, March 13, live worldwide on YouTube, at a new start time of 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The ‘Combate Female’ event will stream live on both Combate Global’s English language YouTube channel as well as its Spanish language YouTube channel.

Nicole Geraldo (6-1) of Mexico City, Mexico will no longer face off with Janet Garcia (3-0) of San Jose, Calif. in a previously announced atomweight (105 pounds) fight due to a medical issue.

The 27-year-old Sanchez of Placerville, Calif. weighed at 129.4 pounds for the 130-pound limit catchweight main event, while her opponent, Bacik of London, England, registered a weight of 129.8 pounds.

In a highly publicized featured strawweight (115 pounds) contest, three-time world boxing champion, Kenia “Mexican Queen” Enriquez (0-0 MMA; 28-1, 11 KO’s Boxing) will make her MMA debut against Hayley “Bloody” Valentine (5-0).

Above: Undefeated Hayley “Bloody” Valentine (left) faces off with three-time boxing world champion Kenia “Mexican Queen” Enriquez (right) in a featured strawweight bout.

Enriquez of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico tipped the scale at 115 pounds on the nose, while Valentine of Northampton, England weighed in at 114.2 pounds.

Yazmin “La Niña Árbol” Najera (4-1) of Mexico City, Mexico clocked in at 125.6 pounds and her flyweight (125 pounds) opponent, Wiktoria Wojciechowska (3-2) of Mosina, Poland weighed in at 126 pounds.

In a strawweight matchup, of Bogotá, Colombia’s Sayury Cañon (4-1) weighed 115.6 pounds and her opponent, Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc (10-11) of Boca Raton, Fla., tipped the scales at 116 pounds.

Leading off the card will be another strawweight bout between Sharon Martinez (1-0) and Claudia “La Lobita” Pizarro (1-0).

Martinez of Managua, Nicaragua weighed in at 115.6 pounds, while Pizaro of Santiago, Chile via Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic registered a weight of 115.4 pounds.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.