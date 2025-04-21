COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 24, LIVE WORLDWIDE ON YOUTUBE

LIVE YOUTUBE STREAM BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT ON COMBATE GLOBAL’S

ENGLISH AND SPANISH YOUTUBE CHANNELS

BANTAMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

ISMAEL “KRAKEN” ZAMORA VS. HARRY “EL CUERVO” GOMEZ

FEATURED LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT:

MICHEL “LA FURIA” MARTINEZ VS. ANTHONY DESILVA

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 175-POUND CATCHWEIGHT BOUT:

JAWY MENDEZ VS. RAFAEL MONTEROLA

MIAMI – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the complete, six-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card for its previously announced event on Thursday, April 24, live on YouTube worldwide at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Miami.

The COMBATE GLOBAL event on April 24 will stream live, worldwide, free-of-charge on both Combate Global’s English language YouTube channel as well as its Spanish language YouTube channel.

Among the COMBATE GLOBAL fights featured on the card will be the previously announced 175-pound catchweight contest between Latin American reality television star turned MMA fighter, Jawy Mendez (0-1) of Mexico City, Mexico and Rafael Monterola (0-0) of The Bronx, N.Y.

Announced today was a bantamweight (135 pounds) main event between Ismael “Kraken” Zamora (8-3) and Harry “El Cuervo” Gomez (11-2).

The 25-year-old Zamora of Mexico City is a 10-time veteran of COMBATE GLOBAL action looking to rebound from a second round (1:32) defeat via submission (rear-naked choke) at the hands of Juan Puerta last July 27.

Prior to the loss to Puerta, Zamora, a member of the Mexico City-based Bonebreakers fight team, had reeled off three consecutive wins in La Jaula.

To date, Zamora has earned 6 of his 8 professional career wins by way of (T)KO or submission.

Above: Harry “El Cuervo” Gomez (right) will represent Ecuador when he squares off with Kraken on Thursday, April 24, live on Combate Global’s English and Spanish YouTube channels.

Gomez is a 23-year-old native of Santa Elena, Ecuador and, like Zamora, a fast-paced aggressive fighter who has notched 8 of his 11 professional career victories by way of (T)KO or submission.

On January 24, the Ecuadorian fighter saw action for the first time in Karate Combat, defeating a previously undefeated Jakub Wayman by way of unanimous decision in a very convincing performance by Gomez.

In another featured matchup announced today, Michel “La Furia” Martinez (4-0) will take on fellow undefeated competitor Anthony “The Matrix” DeSilva (3-0) at lightweight (155 pounds).

After a mediocre amateur career and after beginning his professional career at a relatively late age, the 35-year-old Martinez of Valencia, Spain has been a wrecking machine in La Jaula, pulverizing his first four opponents and stopping each in either the first or second round of battle.

In his last COMBATE GLOBAL start, Martinez needed just 28 seconds to topple Jose Antonio Ibañez with a head kick followed by a barrage of punches.

Like Martinez, the 26-year-old DeSilva of Ontario, Calif. has been unstoppable, to date, as a professional, defeating each of his first three opponents by way of (T)KO inside of one round.

In his last effort on October 26, the hard-punching DeSilva stopped Adam Garcia in 54 seconds in a matchup contested in California.

In a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) bout between two 23-year-old professional debut fighters announced today, Valerie Gomez Frausto (0-0) will face off with Maria “La Felina” Maldonado (0-0).

Frausto of Leon, GJ, Mexico is a former, two-time Pan-American MMA silver medalist in the strawweight (115 pounds) division, as well as a four-time amateur champion of her home state.

Maldonado of Querétaro, QRO, Mexico is both a former national amateur MMA champion as well as a former national amateur kickboxing champion.

Unbeaten Jonathan “Robocop” Astudillo (2-0 will battle Trevor Schnurpel (0-0) at a catchweight of 150 pounds.

Astudillo of Santiago, Chile via Miami has gotten off to a fast start since turning professional last year, reeling off two knockouts in his first two bouts in 2024.

The 26-year-old Schnurpel will make his professional debut after posting a 4-2 record as an amateur, with 3 of the wins produced via (T)KO or submission.

Another matchup between two professional debut fighters will pit Jairo “Tiempo” Gonzalez (0-0) of Zacatecas, Zac., Mexico via Tijuana, B.C., Mexico against Marino Napuri (0-0) of Temple City, Calif. at featherweight (145 pounds).

