COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE CARD OF SIX FIGHTS FOR ‘COMBATE FEMALE’

Women's MMA star Maritza Sanchez returns to Combate Global action in the main event of the Combate Female women's card on Thursday, March 13 - Image Credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

THURSDAY, MARCH 13, LIVE ON YOUTUBE AVAILABLE IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH FROM MIAMI, Florida

Catchweight (130 lbs) Fight:

Maritza Sanchez vs. Kate Bacik

Atomic Weight (105 lbs) Co-Featured Fight:

Nicole Geraldo vs. Janet Garcia

Previously Announced Strawweight (115 lbs) Fight:

Kenia Enriquez vs. Hayley Valentine

MIAMI – COMBATE GLOBAL announced a full six-fight women’s lineup for ‘Combate Female,’ its previously announced first-ever Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event streaming live on YouTube on Thursday, March 13 at TelevisaUnivision studios in Miami.

The women’s event will stream live, worldwide, for free on March 13, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on both Combate Global’s English-language YouTube channel and its Spanish-language YouTube channel .

“Global interest in women’s sport is exploding, and ‘Combate Female’ is the most explosive version of women in competition,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

In a 130-pound catchweight main event, the electric Maritza Sanchez (6-1) will take on the aggressive Kate “Queen of the South” Bacik (5-2).

Sanchez, 27, of Placerville, California, is a member of MMA veteran Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male and is one of the hottest new female athlete stars in the sport.

Sanchez has been on a six-fight winning streak while showing his knockout power on the road since February 2020.

Representing London, England, Bacik is a 31-year-old undefeated former amateur competitor and member of the Great Britain Top Team.

Bacik is aiming to bounce back from a loss at the hands of Thalita Soares in December that snapped a five-fight winning streak for Bacik.

In the co-main event at atomweight (105 pounds) there will be a showdown between the United States and Mexico, when the undefeated Janet Garcia (3-0) will clash with the Mexican Nicole Geraldo (6-1).

Garcia, a 33-year-old resident of San Jose, California, is a member of Javier Mendez’s Team AKA. She is a veteran of several dozen Muay Thai fights and is in the midst of a perfect streak, to date, in MMA competition.

Garcia’s last start for COMBATE GLOBAL saw her score a second-round TKO (4:20) over Spain’s Andrea Meneses with a series of elbow and knee strikes on June 22, 2024.

Like Garcia, Geraldo, 26, of Mexico City, is coming off a win in his last effort, a unanimous decision over Solángel Vera on Nov. 1, 2024.

To date, Geraldo has never been knocked out or submitted in a professional or amateur MMA competition.

In a previously announced matchup at strawweight (115 pounds), three-time professional boxing champion Kenia Enriquez (0-0 MMA; 28-1, 11 KO’s Boxeo) of Tijuana, BC, Mexico will make her highly anticipated MMA rules debut against undefeated Hayley “Bloody” Valentine (5-0) of Northampton, England.

In other action announced today for the ‘Combate Female’ card , Yazmin “La Niña Árbol” Najera (4-1) of Mexico City will face Wiktoria Wojciechowska (3-2) of Mosina, Poland in a flyweight (125-pound) bout.

Undefeated rising star and professional boxer Sayury Cañón (4-1) of Bogota, Colombia will square off at strawweight against veteran and former world championship challenger Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc (10-11) of Boca Raton, Florida.

Kicking off the card will be another strawweight battle between undefeated Sharon Martinez (1-0) of Managua, Nicaragua and Claudia “La Lobita” Pizarro (1-0) of Santiago, Chile.

Last week, COMBATE GLOBAL announced a transition to global distribution of its premium Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) events live on YouTube, beginning with the show ‘Combate Female’.

COMBATE GLOBAL will be YouTube’s first premium producer of live MMA programming for global distribution.

The agreement marks the first time in history that COMBATE GLOBAL events, in their entirety, will be distributed live worldwide and for free on the same platform in Spanish and English, on the number one streaming video platform in the world.