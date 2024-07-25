Dodger Bats Go Silent In 8-3 Loss To Giants

Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers fell to the Giants in Wednesday's contest at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — In game three of this four-game series between the Giants and the Dodgers, two veteran starters will take the hill. The Giants’ 32-year-old lefty Robbie Ray will face off against the Dodgers’ 30-year-old righty Tyler Glasnow, who is returning after a short stint on the IL with lower back tightness.

The Dodgers could not take advantage of a shaky start by Ray in the bottom half of the first inning. Ray got Shohei Ohtani to fly out deep to left field on the first pitch he saw, but then he hit Will Smith, sent him to second on a wild pitch, walked Freddie Freeman, threw another wild pitch to put runners on second and third, hit Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic and walked Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba to force in a run. One run, no hits, and three left on base…

The Giants tied the score in the fourth inning on a 417-foot home run by Matt Chapman into the batter’s eye in center field.

So, how do Dodger fans respond to that? By starting a ‘Wave” over all five levels that included numerous beachballs flying throughout the twelfth sellout crowd of the season with 54,070 fans in attendance. It is also the largest crowd of the year at Dodger Stadium and the largest in MLB this season. The Giants went ahead in that same inning to take a 2-1 lead. Glasnow left with a line of five innings pitched, four hits, two runs, both earned and one home run. After that awful first inning, Robby Ray found his groove and left with a line of five innings pitched, no hits, one earned run, two wild pitches, two hit batters, and eight strikeouts.

He threw 86 pitches, 51 for strikes, and was removed while pitching a no-hitter because his arm could explode if he got to 90-100 pitches! Phew, that was close to a disaster! That was a moot point when Dodger’s second baseman, Chris Taylor, who was hitting .165, doubled off the Giant’s second reliever, submariner Tyler Rogers, in the bottom of the seventh inning.

What happens next is puzzling. In his second inning of relief, Dodger reliever Yohan Ramírez, Villa Mella, Dominican Republic, gave up a walk, single, and a walk before LA manager Dave Roberts ever got anyone up in the bullpen in a one-run game in the top of the eighth!

After another single, he brought in Joe Kelly with the Giants now ahead 3-1. The Giants would score six runs in that inning and embarrassed the Dodgers 8-3.

That ends the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak as they look to Clayton Kershaw tomorrow (who will be making his first start of 2024 after shoulder surgery over the winter) to get them started on another winning streak.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports