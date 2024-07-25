Davis Another Side Of Subway Series

J.D. Davis, a former Met, current Yankee, in Wednesday's 2024 Subway Series finale at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — There were other aspects to this New York Subway Series that moved to the Bronx with the Yankees and Mets. Familiarity with surroundings at Yankee Stadium for some of the players that now play across town at Citi Field.

And of course Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was familiar with the Yankees, a bench coach for the Yankees under manager Aaron Boone for six years (2018- 2023). Luis Rojas, the former Mets manager, works with the outfielders for Boone and commands the third base coaching spot.

The players, including right-hander Michael Tonkin out of the bullpen, who pitched earlier this season for the Mets. Catcher Luis Torrens, a favorite of Mendoza when with the Yankees, switched boroughs and came over in early June when the Mets were in a swoon.

Since then, Torrens has been a major part of the Mets resurgence that has them two games back from the top National League Wild Card spot. He was not a part of the Mets two-game sweep over the Yankees, a 12-3 win Wednesday evening. The Mets took the four game series including two games at Citi Field last month and for the first time since 2013, swept the Subway Series from their borough rivals.

And there is J.D. Davis, the former Met who had his best years in Flushing until getting hit by a pitch in June 2021, an injury to his left hand that required surgery. Davis was eventually traded to the Giants in August of 2022 later signing a contract extension.

But the Giants had other plans. Long story short, Davis to the Oakland Athletics and was released after another short term stint on the injury list.

So here come the Yankees, in need of infield depth with Anthony Rizzo on the injured list and short in the lineup without Giancarlo Stanton.

“He provides us with a need and has that level of success against lefties,” Boone said Wednesday afternoon.

But Davis has been regulated more to the bench, except for three starts with the Yankees since his acquisition. Tuesday night against his former team, Davis was inserted in the cleanup spot of the lineup at first base, his first plate appearance since coming off the bench in a pinch hit role on July 4th in the Bronx. Not accustomed to that role, 0-for-3, three strikeouts though was ugly Tuesday night in the Mets 3-2 win.

Wednesday night, Davis got a rare back-to-back start in the DH role. Batting seventh with a walk and single in the fourth inning, a good looking hit that was needed. He smiled at first base and is now one of those players who has been on both sides of the Subway Series.

He said the rare playing time is an adjustment, Last month at Citi Field, the entire scenario was surreal on the other side of the Subway Series and coming one day after the Yankees were able to acquire him from the Athletics.

He was home in Nashville, Tennessee, his wife helped him pack the bags, and the car shipped to the Bronx. He was now a Yankee and for the moment still with the Yankees in a role that Boone said was needed. It’s the life of a ballplayer, fortunate to be on a roster and striving to do better and help his team win ball games.

“Trying to get better every single day in the cage. looking at video,” Davis said Wednesday evening. “Some people can get disappointed when they don’t play. They can lose their trust in themselves. I try to be myself, try to be my biggest fan. Best thing I can do is get there and compete and control my competitiveness.”

He is aware that sitting on the bench can lose that feel of game situations. Aware, also that every at-bat is important. More so because the Yankees expect Stanton back in the lineup soon. The trade deadline is a week away, the Yankees are expected to be active and Davis could be with that short term status in the Bronx.

However, he is not worried about being released again. He never has listened to trade rumors or asked questions about where the future will take him, because this is the business of baseball and Davis has been here before.

“I think I was brought over here for more insurance,” he said. “I knew going into this was more of an insurance policy, know when Stanton and Rizzo come back, I would be the odd man out. It is what it is.”

For the time being though, Davis has acclimated to being on the other part of town. He continues to receive encouragement from Aaron Judge, Boone, and Rojas. Infielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Gleyber Torres have also been in his corner.

“They been great teammates,” he said. “I been asking questions about the organization, game planning helping me feel I am still a part of the team I think thats huge.”

And another member of that Yankees-Mets Subway Series storyline.

