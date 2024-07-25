Lindor And Mets Sweep Yanks In 2024 Subway Series

Francisco Lindor connects on a 92 MPH cutter from Gerrit Cole on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Put some respect on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets’ name.

Lindor and the Mets, who were stuck in Miami, Florida, this past Monday evening with flight issues, followed up their delay in South Beach, by arriving back to New York on Tuesday at nearly 5:00 AM EST; to not just face the New York Yankees in the Bronx for the next two days, but sweep them.

Plus for the season overall, a 2024 Subway Series Sweep. A perfect 4-0 record against their crosstown rival as the first two wins came at Citi Field (last month) and most recent pair, at Yankee Stadium (this past Tuesday and last night) — the Mets’ first season sweep of the Yankees since 2013, and just second-ever in franchise history.

Beyond the Numbers in the Amazins’ 2024 Subway Series sweep on the Bronx Bombers:

Mets: 36 runs — Yankees: 14 runs

Mets: 46 hits — Yankees: 21 hits

Mets: 13 home runs — Yankees: 6 home runs

Citi Field: 85,828 (two sellouts) — Yankee Stadium: 96,213 (two sellouts)

“It says a lot about this group, they were ready to go,” stated Mets manager Carlos Mendoza following Wednesday’s 12-3 victory at Yankee Stadium. “Very good win yesterday, and then today, against a really good pitcher in (Gerrit) Cole, we were able to do some damage there on the pitches.”

In the win, the Mets tagged the reigning American League Cy Young award winner, Gerrit Cole, for six earned runs on a pair of walks and eight hits with three leaving the yard — one each from Tyrone Taylor, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor, who later went onto smack an additional homer off of Yanks’ reliever Caleb Ferguson — marking his 18th career multi-home run game, and third this season. Mark Vientos also added to the home run affair in the visiting frame of the eighth.

For the 30-year-old Puerto Rico native Lindor, deemed by many, a snub for this year’s National League All-Star team; his first homer came from the left-side of the plate in the fifth inning, while his second was on the right side during the eighth.

“Just close my eyes and swing,” he said when asked how difficult it is to go yard from both sides of the plate in a game.

Lindor Shows Out with Wife and Daughters Alongside

After his first home run on Wednesday, Lindor celebrated by giving a high-five to his three-year-old daughter Kalina, who was stationed next to the Mets dugout alongside his wife Katia, and younger daughter Amapola.

Francisco Lindor gave Kalina a hi-five after his 20th homer of the season 🧡💙 (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/rDlN3vQveZ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 25, 2024

To make matters even more special, Lindor handed Kalina bubblegum and poked fun with her throughout the night, as she rooted her dad on.

“That was really really cool — to be able to see my wife and my daughters and interact with them in the game and just show love to my daughters and my wife,” Lindor said. “I do everyday, but when they are that close, it’s pretty cool.”

“I was happy to have my girls there.”

