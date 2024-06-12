Dodgers power their way to 15-2 thumping of Rangers

Teoscar Hernández and Mookie Betts got the Dodgers on a roll - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers begin a three-game series with the 41-26 Dodgers, who lead the N.L. West by eight games. Meanwhile, the 31-34 Rangers sit in second place in the A.L. West, five games back of Seattle. The Dodgers are coming off of a very successful three-game series against the best team in baseball, the 46-21 Yankees, winning two of three in New York.

L.A.’s starter, James Paxton, is coming off of a brutal outing in his last start in Pittsburgh, giving up seven runs in the second inning. He eventually was removed after only getting five outs. Maybe pitching at home will be the proper medicine for whatever is ailing him? Ranger’s starter Dane Dunning got off to a rocky start when he went three and two to the first three Dodger batters, putting runners on first and second with one out in the first inning. Will Smith jumped on that opportunity by hitting a 375-foot three-run homer into the left field pavilion. It was his tenth of the season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Dunning loaded the bases on two singles and a hit batsman and was relieved by Jonathan Hernández, who was greeted by a bases-clearing double to left by Mookie Betts. And just like that it was 6-0 Dodgers.

The boys in blue would not slow down as they added eight more runs in the next two innings. Seven runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run by Shohei Ohtani, his 16th of the season, followed by a solo shot from Freddie Freeman.

Then, a two-run home run by Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, his 17th of the season, and a 415-foot two-run blast by Jason Heyward. Meanwhile, Paxton was cruising, finishing with a line of one run and two hits over six innings.

It is the third time the Dodgers have gone back-to-back with home runs this year and it is the first time they have had four home runs in an inning since Sept. 29, 2021, vs the Padres. The 15 runs is also a season-high for L.A.

To see the Dodgers unleash a devastating power display of 15 runs and five home runs was exhilarating for the 51,416 at Dodger Stadium and humbling for the defending World Series champion Rangers. An amazing display of power from L.A.

