Latino Miguel Vargas Out, Cavan Biggio & Cory Seager in Lineup Tonight

Cavan Biggio is set to start at third base over Miguel Vargas on Wednesday night against the Rangers at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharo/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After the Dodgers’ 15-2 shellacking in the first game of this three-game series last night with a sell-out crowd of 51,416 at Dodger Stadium going wild, the Texas Rangers look to put that disaster behind them. I’m sure that manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach extraordinaire Mike Maddux will have a good plan for tonight.

Something that should help is the return of their star, Cory Seager, to the lineup tonight after missing four games due to hamstring tightness. On the other hand, the Dodgers look to build momentum from the pounding they gave the defending World Series Champion Rangers. Repeating a seven-run inning that included four home runs will be hard. But who knows? This is an explosive top five in the order Dodger lineup that must send shivers down the spine of every pitcher standing 60 feet 6 inches away on the hill.

Walker Buehler, coming off a shaky outing in his last start in Pittsburgh last week, where he went three innings and gave up seven hits and four runs in an 11-7 eventual Dodger win, gets the start tonight. The Dodger bullpen gave up one run in 2.0 innings on Sunday and owns a Major League-best 2.08 ERA (34 ER/147.1 IP) in its last 43 games since April 21.

Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, ranks among the rookie leaders in runs (27, 4th), hits (45, 6th), doubles (8, T-9th), homers (6, T-6th), extra-base hits (14, T-7th), total bases (71, 8th), RBI (19, T-10th), slugging percentage (.410, 7th) and OPS (.721, 7th) (min. 150 PA). So far, the pitchers have not figured him out enough to keep him off the bases.

Will the recent acquisition of Cavan Biggio by the Dodgers from the Toronto Blue Jays, along with cash considerations on Wednesday in exchange for Double-A reliever Braydon Fisher, mean the end of Chris Taylor, who is beyond struggling with a batting average of .100 (9 hits in 90 at-bats over 38 games)? Not really. The Dodgers owe Taylor in the neighborhood of $22 million, so the odd man out to make room for Biggio, who will start at third base tonight, is Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, who was optioned back to the minors.

