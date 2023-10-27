Emmanuel Rivera – The only Puerto Rican in this World Series.

The Diamondbacks third baseman, Emmanuel “Pulpo” Rivera a native of the rural coastal barrio, El Mani in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico is himself a Cinderella story when he plays tonight in the Diamondbacks return to a World Series for the first time since 2001.

Many believe that the Arizona Diamondbacks making it this far in the post season and beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh game of the National League final series after losing the first two games and being blown out in game two by a score of 10 – 0 was the Cinderella team of this 2023 baseball season.

Rivera will be the only Puerto Rican playing in this championship that managed to be the protagonist of the last game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a hit in four at-bats and a run scored, proving to be that opportune hitter who he characterized throughout the season.

When asked about his thoughts after the final game seven victory he stated. “First of all, thanking God for keeping me healthy and for each of the players who gave their all and we got this result. He continued, “I am extremely excited, this is my first ‘World Series’ and we are on it. To all the people of Puerto Rico, thank you for your support, please continue to do so strongly, we are here to give one hundred percent.”

The final series will begin tonight when the Texas Rangers host the Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. This is the first time the Diamondbacks have returned to the World Series since 2001 when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.

Emmanuel was called up in the middle of a season where he started with the Reno Aces of Triple A. He quickly showed his talent, and he received the call to the Majors immediately.

In the regular season, Rivera was characterized by being a timely hitter and having solid defense. In 86 games, he hit a .261 offensive average with four home runs, 29 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

While on the defensive end he had a .974 average with 80 assists, nine double plays and just three errors at third base.

Like for Rivera, this season has been a dream for the Arizona team. The Diamondbacks finished with a record of 84-78 and, eventually, were the last to make their way to the postseason through the National League wild card. They are the ninth team with the lowest payroll in the Major Leagues and were the underdogs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Emmanuel Makes History

The Diamondbacks third baseman, Puerto Rican Emmanuel “Pulpo” Rivera will make history in the long annals of Puerto Rican baseball history tonight when he plays in the first 2023 World Series game.

He will become the first player to have participated in a final of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Puerto Rico’s professional baseball league), the Caribbean Series, the World Baseball Classic and tonight in the World Series all in the same year.

How a young man from El Mani, a rural coastal Barrio in Mayagüez went from playing Double A to the World Series in one year is amazing. The bottom line is that to accomplish this feat you must be good and to have been notice by a good scout.

