Altuve Wants To Buy A Piece Of The Astros – Altuve Desea Comprar Parte De Los Astros

“Politics is as exciting as war and just as dangerous. But in war you can only be killed once, in politics many times”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – JUAN Soto will no longer play in a Padres uniform. They are going to trade him, and there are three teams interested, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets. The man from the capital, now 25 years old, is signed until 2024 for 23 million dollars. His agents, from Boras Corporation, are seeking $400 million for 10 seasons…

** I don’t see Bob Melvin of respect from the Diamondbacks towards the Phillies for having raised the champion flag in the stadium. They are the champions. But there are those who accuse just to accuse…

** Bob Melvin, new manager of the Giants, hired for three seasons, prefers to manage in the Bay Area than in San Diego, because he managed the A’s for 11 years.

Good luck, boy!…

-o-o-o-

“Building is always a slow and laborious task that takes years. Destroying, the thoughtless act of a single moment”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

** The Rangers have won 28 of 53 games against the Diamonbacks. But those from Arizona have arrived at the World Series better prepared, playing better baseball… It will dawn and we will see, so to speak!…

** The World Series will go to Phoenix, after the game on Sunday. A large group of Venezuelans residing there, prepare a joyful reception for Gabriel Moreno, 23, the Larense catcher from Barquisimeto…

** José Altuve, 33, offered to buy part of the Astros, indicating his desire to remain in the cozy Texas city for the rest of his life. That team has been valued at $2.25 billion. The team owner is Jim Crane, and this year the organization reported $407 million in profits.

Not bad at all! Right?!…

** In Japan, high schools and universities plan to send large groups of their prospects to study in the United States, to be part of the drafts. The enthusiasm is due to the 500 or more million dollars that Shohei Ohtani will soon earn here…

** The Rangers plan to subject the Cuban Adolis García, to be educated in good manners and behavior. But, for logical reasons, they don’t want to talk to him about the matter until after the World Series…

Good going guys, good going!…

-o-o-0-

“When I was young I made it a rule to never have a drink before eating. Now, as an old man, my rule is not to do it before breakfast”…Winston Churchill.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Altuve desea comprar parte de los Astros

“La política es tan excitante como la guerra e igual de peligrosa. Pero en la guerra solo te pueden matar una vez, en la política muchas veces”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – JUAN Soto ya no jugará con el uniforme de los Padres. Lo van a cambiar, y hay tres equipos interesados, Yankees, Medias Rojas y Mets.

El quisqueyano de la capital, en sus 25 años, está firmado hasta 2024 por 23 millones de dólares. Sus agentes, de Boras Corporation, aspiran $400 millones por 10 temporadas…

** No veo la falta de respeto de los Diamondbacks, para con los Phillies, por haber enarbolado la bandera de campeones en el estadio. Ellos son los campeones. Pero hay quienes acusan solo por acusar…

**Bob Melvin, nuevo mánager de los Gigantes, contratado para tres temporadas, prefiere dirigir en el área de la bahía que en San Diego, porque estuvo al frente de los Atléticos durante 11 años.

¡Qué haya suerte, muchachón!…

-o-o-o-

“Construir siempre es tarea lenta y laboriosa de años. Destruir, el acto irreflexivo de un solo instante”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

** Los Rangers les han ganado 28 de 53 juegos a los Diamonbacks. Pero los de Arizona han llegado a la Serie Mundial mejor preparados, jugando mejor beisbol…

¡Amanecerá y veremos, como quien dice!…

** La Serie Mundial irá a Phoenix, después del juego el domingo. Un nutrido grupo de venezolanos residenciados allá, preparan una alegre recepción para Gabriel Moreno, de 23 años, el catcher larense de Barquisimeto…

** José Altuve, de 33 años, ofreció comprar parte de los Astros, lo que indica su deseo de permanecer en la acogedora ciudad texana el resto de su vida. Ese equipo ha sido evaluado en dos mil 250 millones de dólares. El propietario es Jim Crane, y este año produjo utilidades de $407 millones.

¡Nada malo, ¿no?!…

** En Japón, secundarias y universidades planifican enviar grandes grupos de sus prospectos a estudiar en Estados Unidos, para que sean parte de los drafts. El entusiasmo se debe a los 500 y más millones de dólares que cobrará pronto aquí Shohei Ohtani…

** Los Rangers, planifican someter al cubano Adolis García, a un curso de educación y buenas costumbres. Pero, por lógicas razones, no quieren hablar con él del asunto, sino después de la Serie Mundial…

¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-0-

“Cuando joven me impuse, como norma, no tomar nunca una copa antes de comer. Ahora, ya viejo, mi regla es no hacerlo antes del desayuno”… Winston Churchill.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

