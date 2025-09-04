These Are the New NY Yankees – Estos Son Unos NY Yankees Nuevos

Dying is like sleeping, but without having to get up to urinate… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Royals third baseman George Brett went to renew his driver’s license in 1985, in the middle of the season. When he arrived at the eye exam, the officer in charge told him: “You don’t need to take the test, sir. Go to the next officer.”

Why?

The Answer: The officer, a Royals fan, explained it to reporters this way:

“It’s July, more than halfway through the season, and George is hitting .350. Someone with that average has better eyesight than everyone.”

Brett finished that year, hitting .335.

A Giant Drama

The Giants are fighting hard in their quest to qualify. They were 70-69 before last night’s game in Denver. The Dodgers, 78-60, the Padres, 76-63.

And they’ve been the best in both leagues over the last 10 games, nine wins and one loss.

The bad news is that right-hander Landen Roupp, a key part of that rotation, won’t be able to pitch again this year, with an injured left knee. It’s the second time this season he’s been sidelined. In August, he’s been out with a right elbow.

Dying is like sleeping, but without the snoring… Dick Secades.

Marlins Trophies

The 2025 award winners on the Marlins roster:

Dominicans Agustín Ramírez, Rookie of the Year catcher; and Sandy Alcántara, right-handed pitcher, Buen Chico (Good Guy); Venezuelan Javier Sanoja, infielder, professionalism; and Californian outfielder Kile Stowers, MVP.

The trophies will be presented on Sunday, September 14, before the game with the visiting Tigers.

All organized by our Association’s leader in the city, Daniel Álvarez Montes.

Yankees Resurrect

Texan Trent Grisham, Yankees centerfielder, suddenly seems possessed by a spirit of power. In five days, he hit two home runs with three on base.

And suddenly, the Bronx boys stopped resembling the Harlem Globetrotters, because they’re playing as that team has traditionally played. They’re no longer comical and have won 12 of 16 games.

Finally! The Yankees have a serious chance of making the postseason, with a 77-61 record, in second place in the Eastern Division, behind the Blue Jays, 80-59.

The truest truth is that we will die… Pachomius.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Estos Son unos Yankees Nuevos

Morir es como dormir, pero sin tener que levantarse para orinar… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El tercera base de los Royals, George Brett, fue, en 1985, en plena temporada, a renovar su licencia de manejar. Cuando llegó donde examinaban la vista de los aspirantes, el oficial del caso le dijo: “Usted no necesita examinarse, señor. Siga donde está el próximo oficial”.

¿Por qué?

La Respuesta: El oficial, quien era fanático de los Royals, lo explicó así a los reporteros:

“Estamos en julio, a más de media temporada, y George batea para .350. Alguien con ese promedió tiene mejor vista que todos”.

Brett terminó ese año, bateando para .335.

Drama Gigante

Los Gigantes luchan muy duro en busca de la clasificación. Iban con 70-69 antes del juego de anoche, en Denver. Los Dodgers, 78-60, los Padres, 76-63.

Y han sido los mejores de las dos Ligas en los últimos 10 juegos, nueve ganados y una derrota.

La mala noticia es que el derecho, Landen Roupp, clave en esa rotación, no podrá lanzar más este año, con la rodilla izquierda lesionada. Segunda vez en la temporada que sale de juego. En agosto por el codo derecho.

Morir es como dormir, pero sin roncar… Dick Secades.

Trofeos Marlins

Los ganadores de los premios de 2025 en el roster de los Marlins:

Los dominicanos, Agustín Ramírez, catcher Novato del año; y Sandy Alcántara, pitcher derecho, Buen Chico (Good Guy), el venezolano Javier Sanoja, infielder, profesionalismo; y el californiano, Kile Stowers, outfielder, Más Valioso.

Los trofeos serán entregados el domingo 14 de septiembre, antes del juego con los Tigres de visita.

Todo organizado por el líder de nuestra Asociación en la ciudad, Daniel Álvarez Montes.

Yankees Resucitan

El texano Trent Grisham, centerfielder de los Yankees, parece de pronto poseído por espíritus de poder. En cinco días conectó dos jonrones con tres en bases.

Y de pronto los muchachones del Bronx dejaron de parecerse los Harlem Globetrotters, porque juegan como ha sido tradición en ese equipo. Ya no son cómicos y han ganado 12 de 16 juegos.

¡Por fin!, se ven los Yankees con serio chance de ingreso a la postemporada, con récord de 77-61, en segundo lugar de la División del Este, tras los Blue Jays, 80-59.

La verdad más verdadera es que moriremos… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5