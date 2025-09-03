Freddy Peralta of the Brewers named the NL Pitcher of the Month for August

2024 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year Freddy Peralta was named the NL Pitcher of the Month for August - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers has been named the National League Pitcher of the Month for August. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network.

Peralta won his second career award after previously winning Milwaukee’s most recent award in August 2023. He is the third Brewer to win the award multiple times, joining Cal Eldred (September 1992 & June 1994) and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia (July & August 2008).

Across five starts, the 29-year-old went 4-0 with a 0.32 ERA (1 ER/28.0 IP) while allowing 11 hits with 12 walks, 34 strikeouts, a 0.82 WHIP, a .117 opponents’ batting average and 10.93 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.

Among pitchers with at least two starts, the Dominican Republic native led the Majors in ERA and opponents’ batting average; tied for third in wins; and ranked 10th in WHIP.

The two-time All-Star became the fourth Brewers pitcher and second starter to log at least 20.0 innings in a single month while maintaining an ERA below 0.40, joining starter Teddy Higuera (20.1 IP/0.00 ERA) in April 1990; reliever Mark Clear (10.0 IP/0.00 ERA) in August 1986; and reliever Ray Searage (22.1 IP/0.00 ERA) in September 1984.

The eight-year veteran did not allow a run in each of his last four starts, dealing 18.0 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to the fifth inning of his start on August 5th at Atlanta. Peralta is the first pitcher in franchise history to make at least five starts in a month while permitting one-or-zero runs in total, and the first to accomplish the feat across the Majors since Eury Pérez for the Miami Marlins in June 2023.

The right-hander is the first starter in franchise history to post four consecutive scoreless starts of at least 5.0 innings. He is one of three pitchers across Baseball to achieve the feat this season, joining Chicago’s Cade Horton and Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen.

Peralta struck out at least six batters in each of his five starts during the month, marking the seventh time in his career he has struck out at least six in five consecutive starts. It also marks his second-longest streak of the year behind a six-game stretch from June 13th-July 13th. He has registered a Major League-leading 16 wins this season and is seeking to become the first Brewer in franchise history to outright lead Baseball in wins, with Pete Vuckovich (14 W) tying four other pitchers for the lead in 1981.

Others receiving votes for AL Pitcher of the Month included Jason Alexander (3-0, 2.17 ERA, 5 GS, 29.0 IP, 22 H, 4 HR, 6 BB, 26 SO) of the Houston Astros; Drew Rasmussen (2-0, 1.53 ERA, 5 GS, 29.1 IP, 20 H, 3 HR, 3 BB, 26 SO) of the Tampa Bay Rays; and All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8 SV, 11.0 IP, 0 H, 0 HR, 1 BB, 14 SO) of the Boston Red Sox, who was

named the AL Reliever of the Month for August.

Others receiving votes for NL Pitcher of the Month included rookie Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 1.01 ERA, 6 G, 5 GS, 35.2 IP, 25 H, 1 HR, 11 BB, 33 SO) of the Atlanta Braves; rookie Cade Horton (5-1, 1.20 ERA, 6 GS, 30.0 IP, 18 H, 2 HR, 9 BB, 31 SO) of the Chicago Cubs; All-Star Clayton Kershaw (5-0, 1.88 ERA, 5 GS, 28.2 IP, 22 H, 1 HR, 3 BB, 19 SO) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; and Cristopher Sánchez (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 6 GS, 38.2 IP, 39 H, 0 HR, 8 BB, 42 SO) of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Information Courtesy of Major League Baseball

