Eyes Forward: Angel City FC Builds On Lesson From Gotham

LOS ANGELES, CA — Under the bright Friday night lights of BMO Stadium, what started as a hopeful continuation of Angel City FC’s unbeaten streak turned into a lesson on resilience. The visiting Gotham FC delivered a statement 4–0 victory, handing Angel City their first loss of the 2025 season—and doing so in front of a stunned home crowd.

With forward Alyssa Thompson out, Giselle Thompson stepped into the starting lineup. But from the opening whistle, Gotham seized control and never looked back, capitalizing on every opportunity that came their way.

Well into the second half, Gotham had turned four shots into three goals. One of those goals came off a deflected pass. Gotham defender Lilly Reale whipped a dangerous ball across the box intended for midfielder Yazmeen Ryan, only for it to ricochet off Angel City defender Miyabi Moriya and sail into the back of the net for an own goal.

In the 75th minute, Esther González delivered the dagger that put the game out of reach.

Off a corner kick from rookie Sarah Schupansky, González smashed a header into the net, stretching Gotham’s lead to 3–0. A minute later also marked a historic debut—17-year-old Casey Phair, the youngest player to ever start in a Women’s World Cup match, stepped onto the field for her first appearance in NWSL regular-season play.

Down but never done, Angel City kept pressing forward. In the 84th minute, veteran forward Christen Press gave the home crowd a jolt of hope. After a pass from midfielder Kennedy Fuller, Press whipped a cross into the box to a charging Alanna Kennedy at the far post. For a split second, it looked like Kennedy would score, but Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger swiftly intervened, leaping off her line to intercept the ball before it could find its mark.

Minutes later, Gotham delivered the final blow.

Brazilian forward Geyse broke free and buried a fourth goal, slamming the door shut on any Angel City comeback hopes.

Captain Sarah Gorden on the result of Friday’s LA vs. GFC match: “We have a really young squad right now—everybody knows that. And we just played a really experienced team. Like Alanna said, this is part of the process. It’s part of a long season. But the most important thing is going to be how do we respond.”

Up Next: Angel City will look to regroup as they head to Florida to take on the Orlando Pride on Friday, April 25, 2025.

ACFC Starting XI: Angelina Anderson, Sarah Gorden, Savy King, M.A. Vignola, Miyabi Moriya, Alanna Kennedy, Kennedy Fuller, Macey Hodge, Claire Emslie, Gisele Thompson, Riley Tiernan

Subs: Casey Phair, Christen Press, Megan Reid, Katie Zelem, Madison Hammond

DNP: Hannah Stambaugh, Julie Dufour, Hannah Johnson, Lily Nabet

Gotham FC Starting XI: Ann-Katrin Berger, Lily Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jaelin Howell, Taryn Torres, Esther González, Sarah Schupansky, Nealy Martin, Gabi Portilho, Jéssica Silva, Jess Carter

Subs: Geyse, Midge Purce, Mak Whitham, Bruninha, Stella Nyamekye

DNP: Michelle Betos, Emerson Elgin, Tyler McCamey, Khyah Harper

