Más+ by Messi Named Official Hydration Partner of MLS NEXT and MLS GO

Image Credit: Más+/MLS NEXT/MLS GO

Multi-Year Agreement will see Lionel Messi’s signature drink provide everyday hydration and inspire the next generation of youth soccer players MIAMI, FL — Más+ by Messi recently announced a new partnership with MLS NEXT and MLS GO, naming the Lionel Messi-founded hydration drink the official hydration partner of both MLS NEXT and MLS GO. The partnership arrives at a key time with Más+ by Messi on the precipice of a nationwide retail rollout and as youth soccer continues to grow in North America.

The multi-year partnership will see Más+ by Messi immerse itself in the world of youth soccer, activating at MLS NEXT and MLS GO tournaments and events nationwide. MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for player development in North America and features the top emerging talent from more than 150 clubs, including all MLS academies. The program will grow to over 40,000 participants this year with the launch of a new competition tier. Since its launch in 2023, MLS GO, operated by RCX Sports, has established a nationwide presence of hundreds of league operators across 44 states as a community-based youth program providing an inclusive and high-quality soccer experience for all. Más+ by Messi is the first-ever official partner of MLS GO.

“I’m so excited about this. It’s great that we have the opportunity through Más+ by Messi to help people who truly need it — especially children,” said Lionel Messi, co-founder of the hydration drink.

“Our initiative with MLS NEXT and MLS GO is really exciting,” added Messi. “I’m thrilled to use our platform to support the development of young athletes, helping them stay hydrated and empowering their performance.”

Más+ by Messi is a first-of-its-kind hydration beverage with a balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amazing taste, and is the perfect beverage for maintaining hydration both on and off the pitch. Having wanted to develop a drink to provide hydration made with no artificial sweeteners or colors, Messi created Más+ so he could share this drink with his friends, family and teammates. The Inter Miami CF forward has also long been a supporter of the MLS player development ecosystem as his three sons currently play in an MLS academy or in MLS NEXT.

“We are on a mission to spotlight the importance of hydration and its positive impact on your body and mind. Especially younger ones,” said Rishi Daing, Executive Vice President, Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co. “Más+ by Messi is native to soccer culture, which is growing more than ever. Our partnership with MLS NEXT and MLS GO underscores our commitment to helping young soccer fans and players stay positively hydrated and have fun.”

Más+ by Messi kicked off the partnership during the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, one of the top premier youth tournaments in the world that took place April 12-20 in Bradenton, Fla. Throughout 2025 and beyond, Más+ by Messi will appear in innovative and creative ways across MLS NEXT and MLS GO, further immersing itself within the sport’s passionate fanbase during the most exciting time in North American soccer history.

“Performing at the highest-level means maintaining proper hydration, and nobody knows that more than Lionel Messi. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Más+ by Messi as a new partner of MLS NEXT and first official partner of MLS GO,” said Kyle Albrecht, Vice President & General Manager, MLS NEXT. “Soccer has never been more popular in the U.S. and Canada, and through this partnership, we’re excited to continue to support young players as they pursue their dreams playing the game we all love.”

You can learn more about the partnership by visiting masbymessi.com.

About Más+ by Messi

Más+ by Messi is a Next Generation hydration beverage founded by sports icon Lionel Messi, along with The Mark Anthony Group. Born from a passion for positive hydration, Más+ by Messi launched in 2024 and inspires everyone to get more out of every part of life. Available in four sensational flavors influenced by Messi’s milestone career moments – Miami Punch, Limón Lime League, Berry Copa Crush, and Orange d’Or – the everyday hydration beverage does not compromise on quality ingredients and amazing taste, delivering a balanced blend of electrolytes with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, plus vitamins, minerals and more. Más+ by Messi is the Official Hydration Partner of Inter Miami CF, the Official Hydration Partner of MLS NEXT and MLS GO and was recognized as a ‘Best Beverage’ in the 2025 Men’s Health Food Awards. For more information and nutrition facts, visit masbymessi.com or follow @masbymessi on Instagram and TikTok.

About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Throughout a season, MLS NEXT hosts four marquee events across the country, including the Generation adidas Cup, which features MLS academies playing against the top international clubs. Membership for the 2024-25 season included 29 MLS academies, 122 Elite Academies (151 total clubs), 753 teams and over 16,000 players across the U.S. and Canada. Official partners of MLS NEXT include adidas, Allstate and Mas+ by Messi. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.

About MLS GO