Fanatics Fest Does It BIG In The Big Apple Once Again

Image Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY — If last year’s summer extravaganza of sports and entertainment unifying together wasn’t enough in proving what could be done by the well-notarized businessman Michael Rubin and his team over at Fanatics, Fanatics Fest 2025 in NYC confirmed the hype and thrill behind it all.

Over the course of the three day event held at the Javits Center, beginning Friday morning and concluding Sunday evening—every sports fan’s wonderland—Fanatics experienced over 125,000 fans attend, with Saturday’s festivities being completely sold out.

“There’s way more fans here than there were athletes,” said NFL legend Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, during Fanatics Fest’s closing remarks Sunday in front of thousands of fans.

“To be a part of this event for the second year, it’s only gotten better. And it’s gotten better because of what you guys brought to this event. Thank you.”

Highlights from Fanatics Fest 2025 in NYC

A champion on and off the gridiron, Brady, making several appearances throughout the massive sports weekend in the Big Apple, won the Fanatics Games—an inaugural competition by Fanatics—which consisted of 50 fans and 50 pro-athletes battling it out in eight fast-paced, referee-led challenges, where each task tested a different athletic skill.

With the first place finish, a $1,000,000 cash prize, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and 15x NFL Pro Bowler, donated $750,000 to charity and gifted $5,000 to each fan who participated.

Each awaiting fight night on Saturday, September 13th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KO) and Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KO), arguably two of the greatest boxers of this era, ‘greeted’ one another at Fanatics Fest Sunday afternoon during their first stop of a three-city U.S. press conference tour.

“I don’t know what fight he’s gonna make, but I’m gonna prepare myself for every style he brings,” Alvarez said. “I hope he (Crawford) brings a good style to make a good fight for the people. That’s what I want. If not, I’m gonna do my best to win in every way.”

As the heart of Mexico, Alvarez heard his name called to the stage by long-time boxing announcer Michael Buffer, ‘CANELO’ and ‘MEXICO’ cheers swarmed in from a large percentage of fans in attendance. Continuing on throughout the presser, they later went on to meet face-to-face, which resulted in a shove by Alvarez from what appeared of Crawford walking a step too close.

As fans just began to settle in for a panel on Sunday, “Global Game Changers” featuring 15x NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, TNT broadcaster Taylor Rooks and Fanatics’ CEO Michael Rubin, phones began to buzz and yells of ‘HOUSTON’ were heard all over.

The two-time NBA champion and former Phoenix Sun, Durant, was reportedly dealt to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade, as the panel was transpiring.

His first reaction to the trade news: “We’re gonna see, man. We’re gonna see.”

More from Fanatics Fest 2025 in NYC

Fans showed up and showed out in full force for Fanatics Fest autograph sessions, meeting athletes of all sports as well as a select number of celebrities/actors/musicians. Sports legends and former/current stars in the building included Albert Pujols, Alex Rodríguez, Manny Ramírez, Dwayne Wade, Dwight Howards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ray Lewis, Eli Manning, and Tyreek Hill, among many others.

Pujols, an eight-time LatinoMVP Award winner, the most-ever by a MLB player, sent his regards to Latino Sports and thanked us for all we do in the community.

Latino Sports also had the chance to congratulate WWE and Lucha Libre icon Rey Mysterio for such a monumental 20+ year ongoing career in wrestling all while representing Latinos to the fullest.

Provided below is more on our weekend coverage of Fanatics Fest, including links to video and more.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports