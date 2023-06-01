“GOOGLE” NONSENCE ON NARRATORS – CÓMICA DE “GOOGLE” SOBRE NARRADORES

“I don’t like suicide at all, a friend of mine tried to commit suicide, and he almost killed himself!”… Yogi Berra.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: In 1932, a reporter asked Babe Ruth, what do you say about his salary (75 thousand dollars), higher than that of the President of the United States (Herbert Hoover, 40 thousand)? And Ruth replied: “Yes, it’s just that last year I had a better season than him.” Today’s question is, what are Ronald Acuña’s fees and what are President Joe Biden’s fees this year?

THE ANSWER: Acuña, 17 million, Biden 400 thousand.

HUGE ERROR. “Google” has given a public and horrible bit of nonsense, which I must denounce. In its information about the “Venezuelan baseball narrators”, Pancho Pepe Cróquer, nor Foción Serrano, nor Arturo Celestino Álvarez (El Premier) nor Oscar (El Negro) Prieto, nor Enrique Vera Fortique, nor Marco Antonio (El Musiú) appear. de la Cavalerie, nor José Aníbal Manzo, nor Gerardo Quintero, nor Jéfferson Quintero. Almost nothing! Where is the good information from “Google”?

DEFENSIVE OF TWO NOTHING. The Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho thing doesn’t happen often. Against the Twins, in the same inning, one hit after the other, one by the Puerto Rican from Río Piedras, Willie Castro, the other by Matt Wallner, Varsho was close to making two huge catches. One of the balls even bounced off his glove, but both were home runs. And he can not score anything! Not even errors, because they would have been remarkable plays.

“Many books have left me waiting for their movies to be filmed”… Pacomio.

DEFENDANT JUDGE. There have always been hitters in the Major Leagues who go to home plate to guess. If they throw what they expect, they make a good swing, but otherwise you see those scenes of decomposed bodies, which seem about to disarm. I think Aaron Judge is a good guesser at bat who doesn’t need to steal signs, as Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt has accused after he batted the ball from him. Truthfully, with Judge’s swing and power, he doesn’t need anything else.

Bassitt himself has said: “I understand that if he finds out, whatever, what’s going to be thrown at him, it’s not technically illegal.”

Judge has hit 18 balls out this year, he’s the leader and he’s hitting for 303. Last year he hit 62 home runs… You’re doing good, boy, you’re doing good!

“Love IS NOT like a lottery, because in the lottery one has a chance to win sometimes”… Joey Adams.-

—————Español—————

CÓMICA DE “GOOGLE” SOBRE NARRADORES

“No me gusta nada eso del suicidio, un amigo mío intentó suicidarse, ¡y casi se mata!”… Yogi Berra.-

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: En 1932, un reportero le preguntó a Babe Ruth, ¿Qué dice de su sueldo (75 mil dólares), superior al del Presidente de Estados Unidos (Herbert Hoover, 40 mil)? Y Ruth respondió: “Sí, es que el año pasado yo tuve mejor temporada que él”. La pregunta de hoy es, ¿cuáles son los honorarios de Ronald Acuña y cuáles los del Presidente Joe Biden este año?

LA RESPUESTA: Acuña, 17 millones, Biden 400 mil.

ENORME PELÓN. “Google” ha dado una pública y horrible cómica, que debo denunciar. En su información de los “narradores venezolanos de beisbol”, no aparecen Pancho Pepe Cróquer, ni Foción Serrano, ni Arturo Celestino Álvarez (El Premier) ni Oscar (El Negro) Prieto, ni Enrique Vera Fortique, ni Marco Antonio (El Musiú) de la Cavalerie, ni José Aníbal Manzo, ni Gerardo Quintero, ni Jéfferson Quintero. ¡Casi nada! ¿Dónde está la buena información de “Google”?

DEFENSIVA DE DOS NADA. Lo del outfielder de los Blue Jays, Daulton Varsho, no ocurre frecuentemente. Frente a los Twins, en un mismo inning, un batazo tras el otro, uno por el boricua de Río Piedras, Willie Castro, el otro de Matt Wallner, estuvo Varsho cerca de realizar dos inmensas atrapadas. Una de las pelotas, incluso, le rebotó en el guante, pero en ambos casos fueron jonrones. ¡Y no se le puede anotar nada! Ni siquiera errores, porque hubieran sido notables jugadas.

“Muchos libros me han dejado esperando que filmen sus películas”… Pacomio.

ACUSADO JUDGE. Siempre hubo en Grandes Ligas bateadores que van al home-plate a adivinar. Si les tiran lo que esperan, hacen buen swing, pero en caso contrario se ven esas escenas de cuerpos descompuestos, que parecen a punto de desarmarse. Creo que Aaron Judge es un buen adivinador al bate, quien no necesita robar señas, como lo ha acusado el pitcher de los Blue Jays, Chris Bassitt, después que le sacó la bola. La verdad, con el swing y el poder de Judge, no necesita más nada.

El mismo Bassitt ha dicho: “Comprendo que si averigua, como sea, qué es lo que se le va a lanzar, no es técnicamente ilegal”.

Judge ha sacado 18 bolas este año, es el líder y batea para 303. El año pasado conectó 62 jonrones… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

“El amor NO ES como una lotería, porque en la lotería uno tiene chance de ganar a veces”… Joey Adams.-

