History of the Tommy John Surgery – Historia de la Cirugía Tommy John

Fortunately, humanity is civilized, the opposite of antisocial networks… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, Wednesday, as always, are Mail Days. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Asael J. Ramírez, from Culiacán, asks: “Who has stolen three bases in an inning in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Asi: Not easy. But there have been 55 who have achieved that feat. The first was Dave Fultz of the Athletics, on September 4, 1902, when that team was based in Philadelphia; the last was Dominican Elly de la Cruz of the Reds, this season.

Luzgardo Menéndez R. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “Why do they call that elbow surgery Tommy John instead of Frank Jobe, the name of the doctor who invented it?”

Dear friend Lucy: Actually, no one in particular named it that, but in 1974, Los Angeles journalists began to identify it with that name.

The left-handed pitcher, Tommy John, went to consult with that surgeon, Frank Jobe, who after three examinations, proposed trying the experiment of replacing the tendon in his left elbow with one from his right wrist, something that had never been done before. He told him, “You don’t pitch anymore, you retire, or we risk it and try it this way, let’s see if it works.”

John, of course, accepted, and as you well know, it worked. The rest is history, with more than 2,500 baseball players who have saved their careers thanks to that procedure.

Ángel Ríos, from Los Teques, asks: “What was the number?” of Willie Mays’s uniform with the Giants, or were there several?”

Dear friend Gelo: It was only the 24th, and of course, he’s retired.

José A. Regalado, from Havana, asks: “What are the unwritten rules?”

Dear friend Pepe: There are more than a hundred, and since they’re not written down, I don’t have them.

Jacinto Rodríguez, from Valencia, Venezuela, asks: “Who would you choose first for your team, José Altuve or Salvador Pérez?”

Dear friend Tinto: If I need a second baseman, Altuve; but if I need a catcher, Salvador.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Historia de la Cirugía Tommy John

Afortunadamente, la humanidad es civilizada, lo contrario a las redas antisociales… Joseph McKadew.

C oral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana miércoles, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Asael J. Ramírez, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Quiénes se han robado tres bases en un inning en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Asi: Nada fácil. Pero han sido 55 los de esa hazaña. El primero, Dave Fultz, de los Atléticos, el cuatro de septiembre de 1902, cuando ese equipo tenía su casa en Philadelphia, el último, el dominicano, Elly de la Cruz, de los Rojos, en la actual temporada.

Luzgardo Menéndez R. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿Por qué llaman Tommy John, a esa operación del codo, en vez de Frank Jobe, nombre del médico que la inventó?

Amigo Lucy: En realidad, nadie en particular la bautizó así, pero en 1974, los periodistas de Los Ángeles comenzaron a identificarla con ese nombre.

El lanzador zurdo, Tommy John, se presentó a consulta con ese cirujano, Frank Jobe, quien después de tres exámenes, le propuso tratar el experimento, de sustituirle el tendón del codo izquierdo con uno de la muñeca derecha, lo que nunca se había hecho. Le dijo, “No lanzas más, te retiras, o nos arriesgamos y tratamos eso así, a ver si funciona”.

John, por supuesto, aceptó, y como bien sabes, funcionó. Lo demás es historia, con más de dos mil 500 peloteros que han salvado sus carreras, gracias a ese procedimiento.

Ángel Ríos, de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el número del uniforme de Willie Mays con los Gigantes, o fueron varios?”

Amigo Gelo: Solamente fue el 24 y desde luego, está retirado.

José A. Regalado, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Cuáles son las Reglas no escritas?”

Amigo Pepe: Son más de cien y, como no están escritas, no las tengo.

Jacinto Rodríguez, de Valencia, Venezuela, pregunta: “¿A quién escogería primero para su equipo, a José Altuve o a Salvador Pérez?”

Amigo Tinto: Si necesito un segunda base, a Altuve; pero si me hace falta un catcher, a Salvador.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5